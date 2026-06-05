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(Lien direct) THE NIGHT ETERNAL (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) intitulé Cold Velvet sortira le 21 août prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Where This World Ends" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Where This World Ends

02. Eurydice (Don't Look Back)

03. Caught In A Spell

04. When The Last Candle Dies

05. The Veins Of Time

06. The Watcher Of The Burning Veil

07. Shape Of Sorrow

08. Dance On Crimson Ground



