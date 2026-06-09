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(Lien direct) ART|EST (Technical Deathcore, Allemagne) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Evil Embodiment en indépendant. Tracklist :



01 Demonic Insurrection

02 Evil Embodiment

03 In The Sky of Dead Ghost

04 Despaired in Revelation

05 Vale of Shadows

06 Into the Afterlife

07 Godless Infestation (feat. Flexxer)

08 Rites of Revocation (feat. Luca Vi)

09 The Monster Within Myself



<a href="https://artestofficial.bandcamp.com/album/evil-embodiment">Evil Embodiment de ART EST</a>