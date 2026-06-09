ART|EST (Technical Deathcore, Allemagne) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Evil Embodiment en indépendant. Tracklist :
01 Demonic Insurrection
02 Evil Embodiment
03 In The Sky of Dead Ghost
04 Despaired in Revelation
05 Vale of Shadows
06 Into the Afterlife
07 Godless Infestation (feat. Flexxer)
08 Rites of Revocation (feat. Luca Vi)
09 The Monster Within Myself
DIVINE SOVEREIGN (Atmospheric/Melodic Black/Doom, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Pledge" extrait de son premier long-format Autaxia Chronicles: Dawn of a New Age paru l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath.
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Val
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Cujo
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash.
Par Krokodil
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo