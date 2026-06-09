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Les news du 9 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 9 Juin 2026 Chat Pile - Merrimack - Cerebrum - Eternal Mourn - Helldrifter - Art - Est - Baalzagoth - Swarn - Divine Sovereign
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CHAT PILE (Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal, USA) sortira le 4 septembre prochain via The Flenser son nouvel allbum intitulé Who Loves The Sun. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Deep Blue" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Creature
02. Deep Blue
03. Same Rules
04. PEN I S MALL
05. Shrine
06. Intruder
07. Christabel ‘26
08. Influence
09. Family Funeral
10. October All The Time

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(Lien direct)
MERRIMACK (Black Metal, France) vient de dévoiler une reprise de "Wrong" de DEPECHE MODE, elle s'écoute ici :

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CEREBRUM (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Once You Se" et tiré de son prochain EP à venir dans le courant de l'année.

»
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ETERNAL MOURN (Death/Doom avec des membres de Extirpation et Demonomancy, Italie) sortira son premier EP Winds of Sorrow le 20 juillet sur Terror From Hell Records. Tracklist :

01. Falling Tears
02. Embracing Tragedy
03. Winds of Sorrow

»
(Lien direct)
HELLDRIFTER (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) travaille actuellement sur un nouvel opus.

»
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ART|EST (Technical Deathcore, Allemagne) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Evil Embodiment en indépendant. Tracklist :

01 Demonic Insurrection
02 Evil Embodiment
03 In The Sky of Dead Ghost
04 Despaired in Revelation
05 Vale of Shadows
06 Into the Afterlife
07 Godless Infestation (feat. Flexxer)
08 Rites of Revocation (feat. Luca Vi)
09 The Monster Within Myself

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(Lien direct)
BAALZAGOTH (Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel album No God, No Savior chez Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

01. True Messiah
02. Satan
03. Codex Asmodei
04. Behemoth
05. Excommunicatus Ab Humanitate
06. Blood Tribunal
07. Auto da fé
08. No God, No Savior
09. Christ Of Deceit
10. Gloria Apostasiae

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(Lien direct)
SWARN (Death Metal, Estonie) a sorti son nouvel EP Corpsetrader via Warhorn Records. Tracklist :

1. Feral Breed
2. Sell Your Corpse
3. Weapons Prepared
4. Cold
5. Barbed-Wire Orchards
6. Corpsetrader

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(Lien direct)
DIVINE SOVEREIGN (Atmospheric/Melodic Black/Doom, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Pledge" extrait de son premier long-format Autaxia Chronicles: Dawn of a New Age paru l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath.
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
9 Juin 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden
Senjutsu
2021 - Parlophone		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile
Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Helldrifter
 Helldrifter
2018 - Allemagne		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack
Black Metal - 1994 - France		   
Iron Maiden
Senjutsu
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Dimmu Borgir
Grand Serpent Rising
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Uplift Mofo Party Plan
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Ural
Anthropic Genetic Involution
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S/T
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Eximperitus
Meritoriousness Of Equanimity
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Abhorrent Putrefaction (EP)
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Next To Die
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Dauþuz
Todeswerk: Uranium II
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Prendre Le Pouvoir Par La F...
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Evil Warriors
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…Beginning Of The End
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Embrasser la nuit
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Fake Dust
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Malhkebre
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Conjuring (Split 12")
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To the Lions Tour 2026
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La photo mystère du 1 Juin 2026
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Dimension: Daemonium
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