GRIM LEGION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Harbingers Of Death le 10 juillet via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mutilation Scream
2. Found Dead
3. Planet Of The Dead
4. Seraphic Decay
5. Sentenced To Oblivion
6. Descend Into Hell
7. Harbingers Of Death
8. Undead And Buried
9. Slaughter Of Kings
10. Suicide Salvation
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Val
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Cujo
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash.
Par Krokodil
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par Niktareum