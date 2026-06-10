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(Lien direct) GRIM LEGION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Harbingers Of Death le 10 juillet via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Mutilation Scream

2. Found Dead

3. Planet Of The Dead

4. Seraphic Decay

5. Sentenced To Oblivion

6. Descend Into Hell

7. Harbingers Of Death

8. Undead And Buried

9. Slaughter Of Kings

10. Suicide Salvation



