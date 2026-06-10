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Les news du 10 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 10 Juin 2026 Final Resting Place - Mork - Mutation - Grim Legion - Reekmind
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FINAL RESTING PLACE (Death Metal / Hardcore, USA) vient de publier un nouveau morceau intitulé "Ancient Carnage". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

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MORK (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Monolitt qui sortira le 19 juin via Peaceville Records. "Ødelagt" s'écoute ici :

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MUTATION (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Pestilent Whore" extrait de son premier long-format Esoteric Order of Debauchery à venir au second semestre sur Hells Headbangers.

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GRIM LEGION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Harbingers Of Death le 10 juillet via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mutilation Scream
2. Found Dead
3. Planet Of The Dead
4. Seraphic Decay
5. Sentenced To Oblivion
6. Descend Into Hell
7. Harbingers Of Death
8. Undead And Buried
9. Slaughter Of Kings
10. Suicide Salvation

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REEKMIND (Death/Doom, Australie) sortira son nouvel EP Glints from the Crematorium le 24 juillet chez Night Terrors Records. Tracklist :

1. Flesh Draped on a Pitiful Frame
2. Cyst Megalith
3. Rehearsal in a Body of Death (Bonus Track)
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Juin 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Converge
 Converge
Hum Of Hurt
2026 - Deathwish Inc. / Epitaph Records		   
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Final Resting Place
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