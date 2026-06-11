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(Lien direct) RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Witchcraft of Horror" issu de son premier long-format Enter the Realm of Fire qui sort le 21 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Witchcraft of Horror

3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)

4. Necromantic Warriors

5. Gaze of the Black Void

6. Horemheb

7. Black Poison

8. Moonless Night

9. Pest Eater

10. The Path of Illusions

11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames



