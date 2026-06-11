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Les news du 11 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 11 Juin 2026 Devourment - Tombal - To The Grave - Necromonger - Rapid - Iron Slaught - Emptiness - Phantom - Beyond Seventh Dimension - King Potenaz - Undertakers - Nemecic
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DEVOURMENT (Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) vient de lâcher via Relapse Records un nouvel EP surprise intitulé Pious Impiety. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Pious Impiety
02. Mortiferous Dependency
03. Advanced Stage Decomposition

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TOMBAL (Death Metal, Italie) offre son premier EP Grave of the Damned en streaming complet à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Blood Harvest Records (CD) et Unholy Domains (K7). Tracklist :

1. Cryptic Invocations (Intro)
2. Grave of the Damned
3. Cemeterial Death Worship
4. Funebral Furnace
5. Cathedrals of Rot

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TO THE GRAVE (Vegan Deathcore, Australie) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Eyestalk Ablations" paru chez BLKIIBLK Records.

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NECROMONGER (Death/Goregrind, Bulgarie) propose en écoute le morceau "Bloody Picasso" tiré de son premier longue-durée Emanation of the Dying Perceptions à paraître le 9 juillet via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Beyond the Pleasure Principle
02. Born in Grave Wax
03. Dissection of Consciosness
04. Meconium Eater
05. Confessions of a Dead Poet
06. Clite Skinner
07. Extract of Rotting Fetus
08. Bloody Picasso
09. Autophagous Erection
10. Slaughter to the Bones
11. Necromonger (inst.) *CD bonus
12. Necrocannibal Pollution *CASS bonus

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RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Witchcraft of Horror" issu de son premier long-format Enter the Realm of Fire qui sort le 21 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Witchcraft of Horror
3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)
4. Necromantic Warriors
5. Gaze of the Black Void
6. Horemheb
7. Black Poison
8. Moonless Night
9. Pest Eater
10. The Path of Illusions
11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames

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IRON SLAUGHT (Heavy / Speed, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Metallic Torments qui sortira le 10 juillet via Cruz Del Sur Music. "The Executioner" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

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EMPTINESS (Misery Pop, Belgique) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Nowhere Speaks prévu pour le 17 juillet via Season Of Mist. "The Threat" se découvre ici :

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PHANTOM (Speed / Thrash, Mexique) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Not Midnight Yet prévu pour le 26 juin via High Roller Records. "Out Of The Mausoleum" s'écoute ici :

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BEYOND SEVENTH DIMENSION (Atmospheric Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Tähtien ikuinen suru le 4 septembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Tähtien ikuinen suru
2. Blazing Tears of Nebulae
3. Silurian Seas
4. Eternal Love For The Unreachable
5. Dawn of Extinction
6. Ancient Worlds of Cosmos Redshift 7
7. Rogue Planet - Symbol Of Depression

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KING POTENAZ (Stoner/Doom, Italie) sort demain son nouvel opus Arcane Desert Rituals Vol. 2 chez Majestic Mountain Records mais vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Sumerian Nights
2. Lord of the Rust
3. The Nothingness
4. A Crack in the Void (The Empty Hand pt. 2)

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UNDERTAKERS (Death/Grind/Hardcore, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "All Out War" tiré de son nouvel album Global Dominion prévu le 10 juillet via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Call To Arms (intro)
2. United Front
3. Global Dominion
4. All Out War
5. Plutocracy Era
6. Iron Regime
7. Collapse Protocol
8. Rise of Resistance
9. Just Keep Fighting
10. Bodies' Supermarket

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NEMECIC (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le single "The Chalice of Rot" extrait de son prochain EP à venir fin 2026 sur Inverse Records.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
11 Juin 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Brånd
 Brånd
Tåg & Nåcht
2026 - Tour De Garde / Avant! Records		   
DGS
 DGS
Delusional Grasp of Sanity
2026 - Great Dane Records		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis
An Undying Love For A Burning World
2026 - Neurot Recordings		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Devourment
 Devourment
Brutal Slam Death Metal - 1995 - Etats-Unis		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness
Misery Pop - 1998 - Belgique		   
Iron Slaught
 Iron Slaught
2011 - France		   
Phantom
 Phantom
Speed / Thrash - 2021 - Mexique		   
To The Grave
 To The Grave
2010 - Australie		   
Tombal
 Tombal
2025 - Italie		   
DGS
Delusional Grasp of Sanity
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Brånd
Tåg & Nåcht
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Neurosis
An Undying Love For A Burni...
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Converge
Hum Of Hurt
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Achlys
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Precipice of Death
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Iron Maiden
Senjutsu
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Dimmu Borgir
Grand Serpent Rising
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Uplift Mofo Party Plan
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Ural
Anthropic Genetic Involution
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Pendrak
S/T
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Eximperitus
Meritoriousness Of Equanimity
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Purulent Remains
Abhorrent Putrefaction (EP)
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Six Feet Under
Next To Die
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Dauþuz
Todeswerk: Uranium II
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Nidelgret
Trauerlärm
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Prisonnier Du Temps
Prendre Le Pouvoir Par La F...
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Evil Warriors
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Portrayal Of Guilt
…Beginning Of The End
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À Terre
Embrasser la nuit
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Fake Dust
Decrepitizing Din Of The Ce...
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Malhkebre
B.A.M.N.
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Temple Of The Fuzz Witch / Seum
Conjuring (Split 12")
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To the Lions Tour 2026
Himinbjorg + Putrefaction o...
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La photo mystère du 1 Juin 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Paterna Spirituum
Pieśni pogardy
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NecroBeast
Iron Baphomet
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Savage Mania
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Come Shadow of My End
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Despondency
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