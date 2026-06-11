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(Lien direct) UNDERTAKERS (Death/Grind/Hardcore, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "All Out War" tiré de son nouvel album Global Dominion prévu le 10 juillet via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



1. Call To Arms (intro)

2. United Front

3. Global Dominion

4. All Out War

5. Plutocracy Era

6. Iron Regime

7. Collapse Protocol

8. Rise of Resistance

9. Just Keep Fighting

10. Bodies' Supermarket



