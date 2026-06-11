BEYOND SEVENTH DIMENSION (Atmospheric Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Tähtien ikuinen suru le 4 septembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Tähtien ikuinen suru
2. Blazing Tears of Nebulae
3. Silurian Seas
4. Eternal Love For The Unreachable
5. Dawn of Extinction
6. Ancient Worlds of Cosmos Redshift 7
7. Rogue Planet - Symbol Of Depression
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sagamore
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Val
Par Sosthène
Par Cujo
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash.
Par Krokodil
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène