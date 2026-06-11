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Les news du 11 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 11 Juin 2026 Tombal - To The Grave - Necromonger - Rapid - Iron Slaught - Emptiness - Phantom - Beyond Seventh Dimension - King Potenaz - Undertakers - Nemecic
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|TOMBAL (Death Metal, Italie) offre son premier EP Grave of the Damned en streaming complet à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Blood Harvest Records (CD) et Unholy Domains (K7). Tracklist :
1. Cryptic Invocations (Intro)
2. Grave of the Damned
3. Cemeterial Death Worship
4. Funebral Furnace
5. Cathedrals of Rot
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|TO THE GRAVE (Vegan Deathcore, Australie) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Eyestalk Ablations" paru chez BLKIIBLK Records.
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|NECROMONGER (Death/Goregrind, Bulgarie) propose en écoute le morceau "Bloody Picasso" tiré de son premier longue-durée Emanation of the Dying Perceptions à paraître le 9 juillet via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Beyond the Pleasure Principle
02. Born in Grave Wax
03. Dissection of Consciosness
04. Meconium Eater
05. Confessions of a Dead Poet
06. Clite Skinner
07. Extract of Rotting Fetus
08. Bloody Picasso
09. Autophagous Erection
10. Slaughter to the Bones
11. Necromonger (inst.) *CD bonus
12. Necrocannibal Pollution *CASS bonus
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|RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Witchcraft of Horror" issu de son premier long-format Enter the Realm of Fire qui sort le 21 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Witchcraft of Horror
3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)
4. Necromantic Warriors
5. Gaze of the Black Void
6. Horemheb
7. Black Poison
8. Moonless Night
9. Pest Eater
10. The Path of Illusions
11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames
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|IRON SLAUGHT (Heavy / Speed, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Metallic Torments qui sortira le 10 juillet via Cruz Del Sur Music. "The Executioner" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
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|EMPTINESS (Misery Pop, Belgique) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Nowhere Speaks prévu pour le 17 juillet via Season Of Mist. "The Threat" se découvre ici :
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|PHANTOM (Speed / Thrash, Mexique) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Not Midnight Yet prévu pour le 26 juin via High Roller Records. "Out Of The Mausoleum" s'écoute ici :
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|BEYOND SEVENTH DIMENSION (Atmospheric Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Tähtien ikuinen suru le 4 septembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Tähtien ikuinen suru
2. Blazing Tears of Nebulae
3. Silurian Seas
4. Eternal Love For The Unreachable
5. Dawn of Extinction
6. Ancient Worlds of Cosmos Redshift 7
7. Rogue Planet - Symbol Of Depression
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|KING POTENAZ (Stoner/Doom, Italie) sort demain son nouvel opus Arcane Desert Rituals Vol. 2 chez Majestic Mountain Records mais vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Sumerian Nights
2. Lord of the Rust
3. The Nothingness
4. A Crack in the Void (The Empty Hand pt. 2)
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|UNDERTAKERS (Death/Grind/Hardcore, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "All Out War" tiré de son nouvel album Global Dominion prévu le 10 juillet via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Call To Arms (intro)
2. United Front
3. Global Dominion
4. All Out War
5. Plutocracy Era
6. Iron Regime
7. Collapse Protocol
8. Rise of Resistance
9. Just Keep Fighting
10. Bodies' Supermarket
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|NEMECIC (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le single "The Chalice of Rot" extrait de son prochain EP à venir fin 2026 sur Inverse Records.
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