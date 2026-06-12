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Les news du 12 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 12 Juin 2026 Cult Of Luna
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé In The Shadow Of Your Shadow, le nouvel album de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le 6 novembre prochain sur Red Creek Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho AxGxB
12 Juin 2026

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