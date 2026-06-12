Les news du 12 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 12 Juin 2026 Cult Of Luna
|»
|Intitulé In The Shadow Of Your Shadow, le nouvel album de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le 6 novembre prochain sur Red Creek Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par BBB
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sagamore
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Val
Par Sosthène
Par Cujo
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash.
Par Krokodil
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo