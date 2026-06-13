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(Lien direct) FIRES IN THE DISTANCE (Melodic Doom/Death, USA) a sorti son nouvel opus Circadian Promise chez Prosthetic Records. Tracklist :



1. Of Radiance and Levitation

2. To You, Author of My Fade

3. Lightless Days of a Songless Bird

4. By This Time Tomorrow

5. Once the Silence Takes Your Place

6. Agonal Dreaming



<a href="https://firesinthedistance.com/album/circadian-promise">Circadian Promise de Fires in the Distance</a>