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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 14 Juin 2026
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Par Sosthène		   
Coffret de bijoux
 Coffret de bijoux - Lose My... (C)
Par Seb`		   
Ablation
 Ablation - Lethal Abuse (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Messalina
 Messalina - Golden Wounds (EP) (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - An Undying Love ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 11 Juin 2026
 Les news du 11 Juin 2026 - ... (N)
Par isotaupe		   
DGS
 DGS - Delusional Grasp Of S... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bitter Branches
 Bitter Branches - Let's Giv... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Anasarca
 Anasarca - Achlys (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Converge
 Converge - Hum Of Hurt (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Eximperitus
 Eximperitus - Meritoriousne... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden - Senjutsu (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dimmu Borgir
 Dimmu Borgir - Grand Serpen... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ural
 Ural - Anthropic Genetic In... (C)
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Skelethal
 Skelethal - Transmogrificat... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pendrak
 Pendrak - S/T (C)
Par Val		   
Purulent Remains
 Purulent Remains - Abhorren... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 13 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 13 Juin 2026 Goetia - Defenestration - Soft Curse - Fires in the Distance - Hatebreed - Deceptor - Feralia - Nuclear Tomb - Depravity - Hanging Garden - Teratum - Thy Killing Hand - Allegaeon - Avulsed - Hulder
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GOETIA (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de sortir (12/06) son premier album Mortuary Cult chez Carbonized Records et il est déjà disponible en écoute intégrale.

Tracklist :
01. At Eternity's Gate (00:54)
02. Lanterns of the Dead (03:01)
03. Posthumous Execution (01:54)
04. Mortuary Cult (03:16)
05. Corpse Candle (04:16)
06. Earth Inferno (04:31)
07. Bestial Tomb (03:07)
08. Excarnation (02:39)
09. Tortures in Time (03:10)
10. Eternal Samhain (05:38)

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DEFENESTRATION (Death Metal, Canada) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel EP intitulé Rotting Antefix, paru le 12 juin chez Iron Fortress Records.

Tracklist :
01. Forgot to Die (04:19)
02. Vengeance For Life (03:21)
03. Rotting Antefix (03:23)
04. Arcane Visions (02:57)
05. Baptism by Fire (03:04)
06. Consuming Flesh (04:36)

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SOFT CURSE (Doom/Stoner Metal, USA) a sorti hier son tout premier album intitulé Liminal Ritual en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Ritual
2. Lunar Hymn
3. Marasmus
4. Chrysalism
5. Ghost Prism
6. In the Night
7. Wrong Star
8. Weight of the Sky

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FIRES IN THE DISTANCE (Melodic Doom/Death, USA) a sorti son nouvel opus Circadian Promise chez Prosthetic Records. Tracklist :

1. Of Radiance and Levitation
2. To You, Author of My Fade
3. Lightless Days of a Songless Bird
4. By This Time Tomorrow
5. Once the Silence Takes Your Place
6. Agonal Dreaming

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HATEBREED (Hardcore/Metal, USA) a signé sur BLKIIBLK Records pour la sortie de son prochain disque. Plus d'infos en temps voulu.

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DECEPTOR (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Reign of Terror LE 21 août via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Red Dawn
2. Human Cavity
3. GI Joe Headstomp
4. Join or Die
5. Combat Patrol
6. Firing Squad
7. Whammer
8. Fog of War
8. Street General
9. Corpse Corps

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FERALIA (Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Ballata Avernale" issu de son nouvel album Ultima Requies à venir le 26 juin sur ATMF. Tracklist :

01. Ballata Avernale (8:01)
02. Ver Sacrum (8:50)
03. Pharsalia (9:22)
04. Empireo (5:20)
05. Marpiter (6:57)
06. Defigere (8:47)
07. Miasma (6:27)

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NUCLEAR TOMB (Progressive Thrash/Death, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Epoch Inhumane chez Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :

1. Watch The Skies
2. Falling Out The World of Lies
3. Unbowed and Averse
4. Faithless Continuum
5. Broken Promise, Barren Essence
6. Lifeless Transformation
7. Butcher’s Lament
8. Terminally Emboldened
9. The Coward’s Curse
10. Epoch Inhumane

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DEPRAVITY (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Call to the Fallen" extrait de son dernier album Bestial Possession paru en novembre 2025 via Transcending Obscurity Records.

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Le one-man band HANGING GARDEN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a signé avec Transcending Obscurity Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus intitulé Dream Death.

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TERATUM (Black/Thrash, Suède) sortira son premier EP Ordnance of Spiritual Warfare le 21 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dead in the Marshes
2. Leviathan Rise
3. Total Void
4. Metropolis of Death

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Après deux démonstrations, THY KILLING HAND (Black Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier album intitulé Infernal Commands via Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. On A Silver Globe
02. The Great Beyond
03. Bones Resound
04. To Receive The Final Task
05. Enter, Asmodeus
06. Dance, Anteser
07. Trip Of Divine Passion
08. I Am Third Revelation
09. Enemy

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ALLEGAEON (Death Metal Technique, USA) vient de partager le clip vidéo de "Dark Matter Dynamics", titre tiré de l'album The Ossuary Lens paru l'année dernière sur Metal Blade Records :

01. Refraction
02. Chaos Theory
03. Driftwood
04. Dies Irae
05. The Swarm
06. Carried By Delusion
07. Dark Matter Dynamics (featuring Adrian Bellue)
08. Imperial
09. Wake Circling Above
10. Scythe

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Le nouvel album d'AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) aura pour titre Nordic Embryogenesis et sortira le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Il s'agira d'un album de reprises constitués de titres obscurs issus des scènes suédoises, finlandaises et norvégiennes des années 80 et 90. Le groupe dévoilera un extrait par semaine à compter du 26 juin prochain et chaque extrait bénéficiera d'une illustration personnalisée.

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HULDER (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Verbolgen le 7 août prochain sur 20 Buck Spin Records et Season Of Mist. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "View From Nemeton" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Drie Raven (Intro)
02. The Crowning
03. Thy Binding Oath
04. Verbolgen
05. … And We Shall Sing
06. In Blood And In Earth
07. Den Nacht Zijn Lied
08. View From Nemeton
09. The Glow Of Dawn
Thrasho Sosthène + Lestat + Keyser + AxGxB
13 Juin 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Coffret de bijoux
 Coffret de bijoux
Lose Myself in You
2026 - Autoproduction		   
Gadget
 Gadget
Coerced (EP)
2026 - Indépendant / De:Nihil Records		   
Messalina
 Messalina
Golden Wounds (EP)
2026 - Nova Lux Production		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Allegaeon
 Allegaeon
Death mélodique, technique et progressif - 2008 - Etats-Unis		   
Avulsed
 Avulsed
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne		   
Defenestration
 Defenestration
Death Metal - 2014 † 2022 - France		   
Depravity
 Depravity
Death Metal - 2016 - Australie		   
Hatebreed
 Hatebreed
Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Hulder
 Hulder
Black Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Nuclear Tomb
 Nuclear Tomb
Death / Thrash - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Thy Killing Hand
 Thy Killing Hand
Pologne		   
Nécropole
Nadir At The Crown
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Angellore
Nocturnes
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Sledgehammer
Destroy/Rebuild
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Messalina
Golden Wounds (EP)
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Gadget
Coerced (EP)
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Coffret de bijoux
Lose Myself in You
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Barren Canyon
A Virulent Steam
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Ablation
Lethal Abuse (EP)
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Xorsist
Aberrations
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DGS
Delusional Grasp Of Sanity
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Brånd
Tåg & Nåcht
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Neurosis
An Undying Love For A Burni...
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Converge
Hum Of Hurt
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Anasarca
Achlys
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Pisscorpse
Precipice of Death
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Iron Maiden
Senjutsu
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Dimmu Borgir
Grand Serpent Rising
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Uplift Mofo Party Plan
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Ural
Anthropic Genetic Involution
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Pendrak
S/T
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Eximperitus
Meritoriousness Of Equanimity
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Purulent Remains
Abhorrent Putrefaction (EP)
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Six Feet Under
Next To Die
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Dauþuz
Todeswerk: Uranium II
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Nidelgret
Trauerlärm
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Prisonnier Du Temps
Prendre Le Pouvoir Par La F...
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Evil Warriors
Evil Warriors
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Portrayal Of Guilt
…Beginning Of The End
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À Terre
Embrasser la nuit
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Fake Dust
Decrepitizing Din Of The Ce...
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