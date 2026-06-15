»

(Lien direct) CABINET (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Deracinated Into Soiled Reliquaries le 7 juillet sur Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :



01. Deracinated into Soiled Reliquaries

02. Boiled in the Bain-Marie

03. Equipoised Bodily Parts (On the Concrete Floor)

04. Precipitating Pneumonoconiosis in the Cremation Cellar

05. Dilapidated Subterranean Autochthonous Septicity of Obfuscation

06. Valetudinarian Pule / Intimate Insanitation Display (Anhedonia Pt. II)

07. Apertured Vault of Decomposed Medical Appliances

08. Anachronistic Ephemeral Residue on the Escalier

09. Sparging Until Eruption (Bloated and Burst)

10. Perpetual Corridors of Pungent Choledocholithiasic Smudge



<a href="https://bloodymountainrecords.bandcamp.com/album/deracinated-into-soiled-reliquaries-sarcophagus-odyssey">Deracinated Into Soiled Reliquaries (Sarcophagus Odyssey) de Cabinet</a>