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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 14 Juin 2026
 Les news du 14 Juin 2026 - ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Coffret de bijoux
 Coffret de bijoux - Lose My... (C)
Par Seb`		   
Ablation
 Ablation - Lethal Abuse (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Messalina
 Messalina - Golden Wounds (EP) (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - An Undying Love ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 11 Juin 2026
 Les news du 11 Juin 2026 - ... (N)
Par isotaupe		   
DGS
 DGS - Delusional Grasp Of S... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bitter Branches
 Bitter Branches - Let's Giv... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Anasarca
 Anasarca - Achlys (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Converge
 Converge - Hum Of Hurt (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Eximperitus
 Eximperitus - Meritoriousne... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden - Senjutsu (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dimmu Borgir
 Dimmu Borgir - Grand Serpen... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ural
 Ural - Anthropic Genetic In... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Transmogrificat... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pendrak
 Pendrak - S/T (C)
Par Val		   

Les news du 15 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 15 Juin 2026 Decedent - Baest - Phantom Corporation - Catbreath - Cabinet
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DECEDENT (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) dévoile le single "Ceremony of Evocation" extrait de l'EP Predestined For Tragedy qui paraîtra le 10 juillet chez Iron Fortress Records. Pour l'occasion, nous avons droit à un clip.

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BAEST (Death Metal, Danemark) vient de publier un clip pour illustrer le titre "Stormbringer (Togskinner)" dans une version alternative à celle se trouvant sur l'album Colossal, paru en août 2025 chez Century Media Records.


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PHANTOM CORPORATION (Death Metal/Crust, Allemagne) et CATBREATH (Crossover, Allemagne) sortiront un Split le 7 août prochain en autoproduction. Le tracklisting et un extrait sont disponibles ci-dessous :

1. Phantom Corporation : Cursed Lands
2. Phantom Corporation : When All Roads Lead To Hell
3. Phantom Corporation : Deep Well
4. Phantom Corporation : World Of Hate
5. Phantom Corporation : Phantom Kommando
6. Catbreath : Play Dead
7. Catbreath : Inner Piece
8. Catbreath : Feline Fatality
9. Catbreath : Cross the Gate
10. Catbreath : Stand Up And Fight

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Le one-man band CABINET (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Deracinated Into Soiled Reliquaries le 7 juillet sur Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :

01. Deracinated into Soiled Reliquaries
02. Boiled in the Bain-Marie
03. Equipoised Bodily Parts (On the Concrete Floor)
04. Precipitating Pneumonoconiosis in the Cremation Cellar
05. Dilapidated Subterranean Autochthonous Septicity of Obfuscation
06. Valetudinarian Pule / Intimate Insanitation Display (Anhedonia Pt. II)
07. Apertured Vault of Decomposed Medical Appliances
08. Anachronistic Ephemeral Residue on the Escalier
09. Sparging Until Eruption (Bloated and Burst)
10. Perpetual Corridors of Pungent Choledocholithiasic Smudge
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Juin 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Angellore
 Angellore
Nocturnes
2026 - Ardua Music		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole
Nadir At The Crown
2026 - Northern Heritage		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Baest
 Baest
Death Metal - 2015 - Danemark		   
Cabinet
 Cabinet
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Catbreath
 Catbreath
Crossover - 2023 - Allemagne		   
Phantom Corporation
 Phantom Corporation
Death Metal/Crust - 2015 - Allemagne		   
Nécropole
Nadir At The Crown
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Angellore
Nocturnes
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Sledgehammer
Destroy/Rebuild
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Messalina
Golden Wounds (EP)
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Gadget
Coerced (EP)
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Coffret de bijoux
Lose Myself in You
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Barren Canyon
A Virulent Steam
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Ablation
Lethal Abuse (EP)
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Xorsist
Aberrations
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DGS
Delusional Grasp Of Sanity
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Brånd
Tåg & Nåcht
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Neurosis
An Undying Love For A Burni...
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Converge
Hum Of Hurt
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Anasarca
Achlys
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Pisscorpse
Precipice of Death
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Iron Maiden
Senjutsu
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Dimmu Borgir
Grand Serpent Rising
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Uplift Mofo Party Plan
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Ural
Anthropic Genetic Involution
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Pendrak
S/T
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Eximperitus
Meritoriousness Of Equanimity
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Purulent Remains
Abhorrent Putrefaction (EP)
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Six Feet Under
Next To Die
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Dauþuz
Todeswerk: Uranium II
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Nidelgret
Trauerlärm
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Prisonnier Du Temps
Prendre Le Pouvoir Par La F...
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Evil Warriors
Evil Warriors
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Portrayal Of Guilt
…Beginning Of The End
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À Terre
Embrasser la nuit
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Fake Dust
Decrepitizing Din Of The Ce...
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