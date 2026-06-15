Les news du 15 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 15 Juin 2026 Phantom Corporation - Catbreath - Cabinet
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|PHANTOM CORPORATION (Death Metal/Crust, Allemagne) et CATBREATH (Crossover, Allemagne) sortiront un Split le 7 août prochain en autoproduction. Le tracklisting et un extrait sont disponibles ci-dessous :
1. Phantom Corporation : Cursed Lands
2. Phantom Corporation : When All Roads Lead To Hell
3. Phantom Corporation : Deep Well
4. Phantom Corporation : World Of Hate
5. Phantom Corporation : Phantom Kommando
6. Catbreath : Play Dead
7. Catbreath : Inner Piece
8. Catbreath : Feline Fatality
9. Catbreath : Cross the Gate
10. Catbreath : Stand Up And Fight
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|Le one-man band CABINET (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Deracinated Into Soiled Reliquaries le 7 juillet sur Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :
01. Deracinated into Soiled Reliquaries
02. Boiled in the Bain-Marie
03. Equipoised Bodily Parts (On the Concrete Floor)
04. Precipitating Pneumonoconiosis in the Cremation Cellar
05. Dilapidated Subterranean Autochthonous Septicity of Obfuscation
06. Valetudinarian Pule / Intimate Insanitation Display (Anhedonia Pt. II)
07. Apertured Vault of Decomposed Medical Appliances
08. Anachronistic Ephemeral Residue on the Escalier
09. Sparging Until Eruption (Bloated and Burst)
10. Perpetual Corridors of Pungent Choledocholithiasic Smudge
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