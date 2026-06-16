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Les news du 16 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 16 Juin 2026 Cvinger - Thy Killing Hand - Ulthima - BalashToth - Massacre
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|CVINGER (Black Metal, Slovénie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Rites Ov Flesh prévu pour le 20 août via Void Wanderer Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Rites Ov Flesh
2. RITE I - The Temple Of Nine Gates
3. RITE II - The Sigel Of The Hangman
4. RITE III - Mass Incineration For The Divine Resurrection
5. RITE IV - To Call Upon The Bog Spirit
6. RITE V - Blood, Seed, And Alchemy
7. RITE VI - The Sleep Of The Sinister
8. RITE VII - Žerc Pogubljenih
9. RITE VIII - To Conjure The Infernal Storm
10. RITE IX - Abomination
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|THY KILLING HAND (Black Metal, Pologne) a publié son premier longue-durée Infernal Commands chez EAL Productions. Tracklist :
1. On a Silver Globe
2. The Great Beyond
3. Bones Resound
4. To Receive the Final Task
5. Enter, Asmodeus
6. Dance, Anteser
7. Trip of Divine Passion
8. I am Third Revelation
9. Enemy
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|ULTHIMA (Melodic Death Metal, Mexique/Finlande) a sorti via Inverse Records un nouveau single intitulé "White Raven". Un nouvel album est prévu pour cet automne.
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|Le one-man band BALASHTOTH (Melodic Death/Thrash, Irlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Equation II - The Antithesis of Life and Free Will sur Not-Even-Music, Metal Ör Die Records et Pest Records. Tracklist :
1. +Fear + Despair
2. +Self-Worth ÷ Mockery
3. x Guilt
4. Love = Lies
5. Life = Death
6. Self = Dark Side
7. n = y (instrumental)
8. ÷ Misunderstanding
9. x Judgement
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|MASSACRE (Death Old-School, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Parasyte (Bite)" qui s'écoute ici :
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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Par Lestat
Par Seb`
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par isotaupe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sagamore
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Val