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(Lien direct) CVINGER (Black Metal, Slovénie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Rites Ov Flesh prévu pour le 20 août via Void Wanderer Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Rites Ov Flesh

2. RITE I - The Temple Of Nine Gates

3. RITE II - The Sigel Of The Hangman

4. RITE III - Mass Incineration For The Divine Resurrection

5. RITE IV - To Call Upon The Bog Spirit

6. RITE V - Blood, Seed, And Alchemy

7. RITE VI - The Sleep Of The Sinister

8. RITE VII - Žerc Pogubljenih

9. RITE VIII - To Conjure The Infernal Storm

10. RITE IX - Abomination



