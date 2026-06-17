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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 17 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 17 Juin 2026 Miasmes - Day 40 - Hubris - Sallow Moth - Inherits the Void
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MIASMES (Raw Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album attendu pour cet automne via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Ecorché" se découvre ici :

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DAY 40 (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouvel album Phenomenon en autoproduction. Tracklist :

01. Tunguska
02. Lunar Enigma
03. Servants for Eternity
04. Dionysius I
05. Tyrant of Syracuse
06. The Yellow Emperor
07. Many Lives, One Death
08. Slaves
09. Dropa Stones
10. The Great Deluge

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HUBRIS (Black Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Lightless Lantern" issu de son nouveau disque Acts of Sedition paru en avril en indépendant.

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SALLOW MOTH (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Biohybrid Virulence" extrait de son nouvel opus Hydrophilous Brood à venir le 24 juillet. Tracklist :

1. Nebulous Appendages of Vacillant Seafoam
2. Distended in Panglacial Advent
3. Driftmoth Vivisector
4. Biohybrid Virulence
5. Arcane Benthic Umbilicus
6. Polymorphic Gnaw
7. Hydrophilous Brood
8. Serene Aqueous Leech

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Le one-man band INHERITS THE VOID (Atmospheric/Melodic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé son nouvel album The Silent Abscission en intégralité à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :

1. The Sepulcher of Time
2. The Dawn over Ruins
3. The Silent Abscission
4. In the Shadow of the Falling Star
5. Wrath of the Endless Sea
6. The Last Cry of Cosmos
7. A World Unmade
8. Inherits the Void
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
17 Juin 2026

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Exorcizphobia
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