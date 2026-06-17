Le one-man band INHERITS THE VOID (Atmospheric/Melodic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé son nouvel album The Silent Abscission en intégralité à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :
1. The Sepulcher of Time
2. The Dawn over Ruins
3. The Silent Abscission
4. In the Shadow of the Falling Star
5. Wrath of the Endless Sea
6. The Last Cry of Cosmos
7. A World Unmade
8. Inherits the Void
Par Bras Cassé
Par Lestat
Par Seb`
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par isotaupe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sagamore
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Val