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(Lien direct) INHERITS THE VOID (Atmospheric/Melodic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé son nouvel album The Silent Abscission en intégralité à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :



1. The Sepulcher of Time

2. The Dawn over Ruins

3. The Silent Abscission

4. In the Shadow of the Falling Star

5. Wrath of the Endless Sea

6. The Last Cry of Cosmos

7. A World Unmade

8. Inherits the Void



