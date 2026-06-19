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(Lien direct) TIL THE END (Melodic Death/Gothic, Grèce/Finlande/USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 11 septembre chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :



01. Form the Beginning (Genesis)

02. Lava

03. Dismal Paradise

04. These Little Voices

05. I’m Falling Apart

06. Awakening

07. Hybrid Fragments

08. Cemetery Trees

09. Higher and Beyond

10. Until the End



<a href="https://tiltheendlfr.bandcamp.com/album/til-the-end">Til The End de Til The End</a>