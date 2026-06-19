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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Exorcizphobia
 Exorcizphobia - Neurosis Un... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Portrayal Of Guilt
 Portrayal Of Guilt - …Begin... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 14 Juin 2026
 Les news du 14 Juin 2026 - ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Coffret de bijoux
 Coffret de bijoux - Lose My... (C)
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Ablation
 Ablation - Lethal Abuse (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Messalina
 Messalina - Golden Wounds (EP) (C)
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Neurosis
 Neurosis - An Undying Love ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 11 Juin 2026
 Les news du 11 Juin 2026 - ... (N)
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DGS
 DGS - Delusional Grasp Of S... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bitter Branches
 Bitter Branches - Let's Giv... (C)
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Anasarca
 Anasarca - Achlys (C)
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Converge
 Converge - Hum Of Hurt (C)
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Eximperitus
 Eximperitus - Meritoriousne... (C)
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Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden - Senjutsu (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dimmu Borgir
 Dimmu Borgir - Grand Serpen... (C)
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Ural
 Ural - Anthropic Genetic In... (C)
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Skelethal
 Skelethal - Transmogrificat... (C)
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Pendrak
 Pendrak - S/T (C)
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Les news du 19 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 19 Juin 2026 Warning - Aphonic Threnody - Ad Finem Omnia - Contrées Oniriques - Til the End - Einherjer - Finsterforst - Vafurlogi - Insomnium
»
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De retour après vingt-ans d'absence, WARNING (Doom Metal, Royaume-Uni) a sorti ce 19 juillet son nouvel album intitulé Rituals Of Shame sur Relapse Records. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Rituals Of Shame
02. Stations
03. Night Comes Down
04. Landing Lights
05. Teacher

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(Lien direct)
APHONIC THRENODY (Funeral Doom, Royaume-Uni) sortira son prochain album Grace My Heart en autoproduction le 7 août.
Il est possible de le précommander dès aujourd'hui sur sa page Bandcamp, qui propose également le premier titre en écoute.

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Le one-man band AD FINEM OMNIA (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Senectus Viae le 6 juillet sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. The Hermit and the Wind
3. Inner Decay
4. Anguish and Revelation
5. The Leaf That Refused the Light
6. Where Existence Fails
7. Abolish God
8. Senectus Viae

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CONTRÉES ONIRIQUES (Atmospheric Death Metal, France) a sorti son premier longue-durée intitulé Acte I.

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TIL THE END (Melodic Death/Gothic, Grèce/Finlande/USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 11 septembre chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Form the Beginning (Genesis)
02. Lava
03. Dismal Paradise
04. These Little Voices
05. I’m Falling Apart
06. Awakening
07. Hybrid Fragments
08. Cemetery Trees
09. Higher and Beyond
10. Until the End

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EINHERJER (Viking Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Lifeblood via By Norse Music. Tracklist :

1. Bloodborn
2. At the Threshold's End
3. Gone
4. Malstrøm
5. Dei så ser
6. Arr for arr
7. Saltworn Runes
8. The Eternal North

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FINSTERFORST (Black/Viking, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Obduktion" extrait de son nouvel album Still à venir le 31 juillet sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Obduktion
2. Herbstwanderung
3. Knie nieder
4. Im Wind
5. Stille Nacht
6. Fels
7. Leere
8. Beyond the North Waves
9. Another Brick in the Wall

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VAFURLOGI (Black Metal, Islande) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album intitulé Gneisti Af Eldi Guðs qui sortira le 26 juin via Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Il s'écoute ici :

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INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un nouveau titre intitulé "Shadowlife" qui figurera sur le prochain album du groupe attendu d'ici la fin de l'année, et qui se découvre ici :
Thrasho Sosthène + Lestat + Keyser + Jean-Clint
19 Juin 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Supuration/S.U.P.
Supuration/S.U.P.
Hegemony (Rééd.)
2026 - Thrash Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aphonic Threnody
 Aphonic Threnody
2012 - Royaume-Uni		   
Finsterforst
 Finsterforst
Folk Black Metal - 2004 - Allemagne		   
Insomnium
 Insomnium
Death Metal Mélodique - 1997 - Finlande		   
Vafurlogi
 Vafurlogi
Black Metal - 2018 - Islande		   
Warning
 Warning
Doom - 1994 - Royaume-Uni		   
Supuration/S.U.P.
Hegemony (Rééd.)
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Deliverance
The Voyager Golden Banquet
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Exorcizphobia
Neurosis Unbound
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Psalm
Psalm (EP)
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Primus
A Handful of Nuggs (EP)
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La photo mystère du 16 Juin 2026
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Nécropole
Nadir At The Crown
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Angellore
Nocturnes
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Sledgehammer
Destroy/Rebuild
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Messalina
Golden Wounds (EP)
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Gadget
Coerced (EP)
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Coffret de bijoux
Lose Myself in You
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Barren Canyon
A Virulent Steam
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Ablation
Lethal Abuse (EP)
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Xorsist
Aberrations
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DGS
Delusional Grasp Of Sanity
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Brånd
Tåg & Nåcht
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Neurosis
An Undying Love For A Burni...
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Converge
Hum Of Hurt
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Anasarca
Achlys
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Pisscorpse
Precipice of Death
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Iron Maiden
Senjutsu
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Dimmu Borgir
Grand Serpent Rising
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Uplift Mofo Party Plan
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Ural
Anthropic Genetic Involution
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Pendrak
S/T
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Eximperitus
Meritoriousness Of Equanimity
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Purulent Remains
Abhorrent Putrefaction (EP)
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Six Feet Under
Next To Die
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Dauþuz
Todeswerk: Uranium II
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