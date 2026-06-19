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Les news du 19 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 19 Juin 2026 Warning - Aphonic Threnody - Ad Finem Omnia - Contrées Oniriques - Til the End - Einherjer - Finsterforst - Vafurlogi - Insomnium
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|De retour après vingt-ans d'absence, WARNING (Doom Metal, Royaume-Uni) a sorti ce 19 juillet son nouvel album intitulé Rituals Of Shame sur Relapse Records. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Rituals Of Shame
02. Stations
03. Night Comes Down
04. Landing Lights
05. Teacher
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|APHONIC THRENODY (Funeral Doom, Royaume-Uni) sortira son prochain album Grace My Heart en autoproduction le 7 août.
Il est possible de le précommander dès aujourd'hui sur sa page Bandcamp, qui propose également le premier titre en écoute.
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|Le one-man band AD FINEM OMNIA (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Senectus Viae le 6 juillet sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. The Hermit and the Wind
3. Inner Decay
4. Anguish and Revelation
5. The Leaf That Refused the Light
6. Where Existence Fails
7. Abolish God
8. Senectus Viae
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|CONTRÉES ONIRIQUES (Atmospheric Death Metal, France) a sorti son premier longue-durée intitulé Acte I.
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|TIL THE END (Melodic Death/Gothic, Grèce/Finlande/USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 11 septembre chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Form the Beginning (Genesis)
02. Lava
03. Dismal Paradise
04. These Little Voices
05. I’m Falling Apart
06. Awakening
07. Hybrid Fragments
08. Cemetery Trees
09. Higher and Beyond
10. Until the End
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|EINHERJER (Viking Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Lifeblood via By Norse Music. Tracklist :
1. Bloodborn
2. At the Threshold's End
3. Gone
4. Malstrøm
5. Dei så ser
6. Arr for arr
7. Saltworn Runes
8. The Eternal North
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|FINSTERFORST (Black/Viking, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Obduktion" extrait de son nouvel album Still à venir le 31 juillet sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Obduktion
2. Herbstwanderung
3. Knie nieder
4. Im Wind
5. Stille Nacht
6. Fels
7. Leere
8. Beyond the North Waves
9. Another Brick in the Wall
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|VAFURLOGI (Black Metal, Islande) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album intitulé Gneisti Af Eldi Guðs qui sortira le 26 juin via Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Il s'écoute ici :
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|INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un nouveau titre intitulé "Shadowlife" qui figurera sur le prochain album du groupe attendu d'ici la fin de l'année, et qui se découvre ici :
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