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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Exorcizphobia
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Les news du 20 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 20 Juin 2026 Viande - Procession - Noctum - Massacre - Dark Funeral - Kerry King - Carbon Tomb - Mork - Exsanguinary - Cipher System - Drown in Sulphur - Coffin Hunters - Loneshore - Elfsgedroch - Mindlapse - Frolic - Tormenta - Cutthroat - Nirriti - Aphonic Threnody - Starless Void - Ereboros
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VIANDE (Black Death Metal, France) diffuse un nouvel extrait de son deuxième album Monument aux morts qui sera disponible à compter du 31 juillet chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Le titre "Sacrifice ardent" s'écoute ici.

Tracklist :
01. Linceul immense
02. Sacrifice ardent
03. Germes de mort
04. Monolithe de chagrin
05. Cercueil de vase
06. Une cage d'os
07. L'esprit cachot
08. Austérité maximum

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PROCESSION (Doom Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne son premier EP intitulé The Witch King, sorti le 19 juin sur le label Iron Fortress Records.

Tracklist :
01. Mechanically Separated (From the Flesh) (05:22)
02. Exhaling Pain, the Painful Birth of Consequence (04:15)
03. The Witch King Arises from the Unsung Mire (06:46)
04. Feretory Gates Gleam in the Fog of Haunted Shadows (04:20)
05. Hooks of Metal Teeth (04:15)
06. Chthonic Signals (04:22)
07. Pestilence (05:55)

PROCESSION

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NOCTUM (Black Thrash Metal, Pérou) a publié le 15 juin dernier, en indépendant, un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "Evil Wastelands" et il s'écoute ici :

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(Lien direct)
MASSACRE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) verra le label Agonia Records proposer une édition remasterisée de la compilation Tyrants of Death initialement parue en 2006. La version digitale sera disponible le 16 septembre et le 25 sortiront les formats CD, cassette et vinyle.

Tracklist :
01. Chamber of Ages (04:26)
02. Clangor of War (02:31)
03. From Beyond (04:57)
04. Symbolic Immortality (03:32)
05. Cryptic Realms (04:11)
06. Aggressive Tyrant (04:15)
07. Death in Hell (02:55)
08. Mutilated (03:30)
09. Infestation of Death (live) (03:01)
10. Clangor of War (live) (02:44)
11. Aggressive Tyrant (live) (05:07)
12. Cryptic Realm (live) (04:35)
13. Perpetual Domination (live) (03:58)
14. The Traitor (live) (05:04)
15. Corpsegrinder (live) (05:15)

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(Lien direct)
DARK FUNERAL (Black Metal, Suède) dévoile un extrait de son album live A Beast to Praise qui paraîtra le 21 août chez Century Media Records. Il s'agit du titre "The Arrival of Satan's Empire".

Tracklist :
01. Unchain My Soul
02. The Arrival of Satan's Empire
03. My Funeral
04. Leviathan
05. We Are the Apocalypse
06. Open the Gates
07. When I'm Gone
08. Goddess of Sodomy
09. Vobiscum Satanas
10. Nail Them to the Cross
11. Let the Devil In
12. The Secrets of the Black Arts
13. Where Shadows Forever Reign

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KERRY KING (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a vu son album From Hell I Rise de 2024 être réédité ce 19 juin par Reigning Phoenix Music dans une version "deluxe" contenant notamment des versions démos ou le guitariste s'occupe également des vocaux. Le morceau éponyme s'écoute ici :


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CARBON TOMB (Death Metal, Danemark) a tourné un clip afin de mettre en image le titre "Gogoffmagog" issu de son premier album Passage to a Neutron Star sorti le 17 juillet chez Transcending Obscurity Records.

Tracklist :
01. Chanting Spells that the Resurrected Will Scant on Technöfössil Fragmentations
02. Hidden Creature
03. From the Giant's Snout
04. The Dog Hunter
05. Of God's Neglect
06. Gogoffmagog
07. Tritons of Ichthyology
08. Reversed Head Renewal
09. Passage to a Neutron Star

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(Lien direct)
MORK (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Monolitt qui sortira le 19 juin via Peaceville Records. "Ferdamann" s'écoute ici.

Tracklist :
01. Under vekten av verden (05:57)
02. Ødelagt (05:20)
03. Torden (03:52)
04. Skrømt (05:06)
05. Ferdamann (04:47)
06. Inn i en annen saere (06:34)
07. Martyr (04:27)
08. Jutul (04:48)
09. Utryddelse (05:50)

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(Lien direct)
EXSANGUINARY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous propose d'écouter l'intégralité de sa toute première démo intitulée Cathedral of Pain, disponible depuis le 18 juin au format cassette chez Headsplit Records.

Tracklist :
01. Cathedral of Pain (02:53)
02. Covetous Flesh (02:24)
03. Obsessive Degradation (02:22)
04. Famine Scars (03:51)
05. Cathedral of Pain (02:53)
06. Covetous Flesh (02:24)
07. Obsessive Degradation (02:22)
08. Famine Scars (03:51)

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(Lien direct)
CIPHER SYSTEM (Death Metalcore Mélodique, Suède) sera de retour le 31 juillet avec l'EP Torn Between Realities, première sortie discographique depuis l'album Communicate the Storms de 2011. Pour l'occasion, la formation a enregistré un clip afin d'illustrer le titre "Endveiler" et le tout sera disponible chez At Dawn Records.

Tracklist :
01. Endveiler
02. For Reasons Unknown
03. With Each Passing Moment
04. Answer to My Pain
05. Ravaging Dawn
06. Nox Elegy


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(Lien direct)
DROWN IN SULPHUR (Blackened Deathcore, Italie) rejoint le label Noble Demon pour la sortie le 11 septembre de son EP intitulé Strix. Tracklist :

1. Neither Night Nor Day
2. Groan From The IXth Circle
3. New Moon Rising On Florence
4. Oscolum Infame
5. The Heptad Omen

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(Lien direct)
COFFIN HUNTERS (Heavy Metal, USA) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Cosmic Dawn 0 paraître le 17 juillet en indépendant. Tracklist :

1 - Isle of the Dead
2 - Skeleton Key
3 - Last Nail in the Coffin
4 - Cosmic Dawn
5 - Give Up the Ghost
6 - Red Horizon
7 - Blood Moon
8 - Nightmare Mass


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(Lien direct)
LONESHORE (Melodic Progressive Doom/Death, Brésil) a sorti son nouvel album Nothing Left to Deconstruct Via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Self Oscillations
2. Straylight
3. To Stride the Black Earth
4. Birth of a Mountain
5. Of Lost Waters
6. Parhelion
7. With Nothing We Part


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(Lien direct)
ELFSGEDROCH (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) vient d'éditer son dernier EP Voor De Groninger Poorten, Hoogmoed Eindigt In As (août 2025) au format vinlye sur Dawnbreed Records.

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MINDLAPSE (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre) a partagé sur Ragebreed Records et Earache Digital Distributionson nouveau single "Rage Of Masses" issu de son nouveau disque Into Hell prévu dans le courant de l'année.

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FROLIC (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Legacies of Cybernetica le 3 juillet chez Hectic Records. Tracklist :

1. Legacies of Cybernetica
2. Living In Virtuality
3. A Shattered Soul
4. Disasters of Experiments
5. Celestial Aventus
6. Where the Spiders Sleep
7. Blades of Revenge

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(Lien direct)
TORMENTA (Groove/Thrash/Death, USA) a dévoilé son premier single "Jungle Dead" tiré de son premier long-format à venir prochainement.

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CUTTHROAT (Speed/Thrash, Irlande) a sorti son premier EP Invoking Terror chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. March Of The Damned
2. Invoking Terror
3. Azathoth's Lair
4. Morbid Rites
5. Life Beyond The Grave

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(Lien direct)
NIRRITI (Black/Death, Inde/Canada) a sorti hier son premier full-length Dhrupad Anutpada (ধ্রুপদ অনুৎপাদ): Apophatic Ragas Of Non-Origination via Iron Bonehead Productions. Trackist :

1. Mandukya, The Primordial Toad Croaks At The Outer Edge Of Sushupti
2. In The Hallways Of Pure Existence, Freewill And Determinism Play Their Futile Game Of Chess
3. One Foot On Samsara And The Other On Nirvana
4. Glissando Of Ever-Fleeting Moments As The Ephemeral Wheels That Carrieth The Chariot Of Perpetuity
5. Golden Yolk Of A Black Egg Of A Multicolored Peacock
6. Vilambit Laya Of Vitanda Mridangam Forewarns A Pan-Philosophical Defeat (Symphony No. 0 In Doom Minor)

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(Lien direct)
APHONIC THRENODY (Funeral Doom/Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Grace My Heart le 7 août en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Grace My Heart
2. Blood Of Gods
3. And Solace I Did Not Find
4. Destroy Your Will To Die
5. Hooded Claw
6. Why Did You Go
7. A Promise
8. My Fire Will Live Eternally

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(Lien direct)
STARLESS VOID (Stoner/Doom/Death, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Mors Certa, Hora Incerta sur Case Studio. Tracklist :

1. The Ascent to Godhood
2. Effigy of an Obliterated God
3. Zeit der Pest
4. Radioactivity Meter
5. Mgły Nocnych Mar
6. Eternal Wanderer (Starless Void III)
7. Starless Void II

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(Lien direct)
EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son single "In the Depths of Misery" extrait de son premier long-format From Oblivion to the Grave à venir le 30 août en indépendant. Tracklist :

01 From Oblivion to the Grave
02 Distorted Man-made Concept
03 The Agony of Existence
04 Salute to Disorder
05 Dissonant Soul
06 Nocturnal Paranoia
07 One Last Pulse
08 In the Depths of Misery
09 Progenies of the Unseen
10 At the Gallows of Doom
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
20 Juin 2026

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Massacre
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Viande
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