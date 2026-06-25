THE BLEEDING (Thrash Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Godless Communion prévu pour le 18 septembre via Redefining Darkness. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Immortal Flesh
2. Altar Of The Ram
3. Bestial Bloodlust
4. Praise Of The Succubi
5. Godless Communion
6. Black Incantation
7. Death Eternal
8. Through The Morphean Gate
9. Sacrificial Onslaught
ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) offre son nouvel album Atavistic Unraveling en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Pulverised Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Carriers of the Curse
2. The Floating Catacombs
3. Dissolution of Eternity
4. Proto Embryo (The Third Tribulation)
5. Arcane Demonomania
6. Mnemonic Phenomena
7. Resonance Cascade
Le one-man band PAENIL ERA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Roumanie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Scene" extrait de son nouvel opus A Wilting Fountain à venir le 9 septembre chez Neuronoir. Tracklist :
1. The Sun
2. The Scene
3. The Braids
4. The Ink
5. The Path
6. The Maze
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Delak6788
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par Niktareum
Par Bras Cassé
Par Lestat
Par Seb`
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par isotaupe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Sagamore