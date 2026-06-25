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Les news du 25 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 25 Juin 2026 The Bleeding - Astriferous - Hour Of Penance - Paenil Era - Nekrodawn - Argul
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THE BLEEDING (Thrash Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Godless Communion prévu pour le 18 septembre via Redefining Darkness. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Immortal Flesh
2. Altar Of The Ram
3. Bestial Bloodlust
4. Praise Of The Succubi
5. Godless Communion
6. Black Incantation
7. Death Eternal
8. Through The Morphean Gate
9. Sacrificial Onslaught


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ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) offre son nouvel album Atavistic Unraveling en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Pulverised Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. Carriers of the Curse
2. The Floating Catacombs
3. Dissolution of Eternity
4. Proto Embryo (The Third Tribulation)
5. Arcane Demonomania
6. Mnemonic Phenomena
7. Resonance Cascade

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HOUR OF PENANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a commencé l'enregistrement de son nouveau disque qui paraîtra sur Agonia Records.

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Le one-man band PAENIL ERA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Roumanie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Scene" extrait de son nouvel opus A Wilting Fountain à venir le 9 septembre chez Neuronoir. Tracklist :

1. The Sun
2. The Scene
3. The Braids
4. The Ink
5. The Path
6. The Maze

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NEKRODAWN (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Covenant Of Carnage le 21 août via War Anthem Records. Tracklist :

01. Neath Skies of Iron
02. Massacre Eternal
03. Covenant of Carnage
04. Liberty's Pyre
05. Feeding the Greed Machine
06. Crowned Devourer
07. Condemned to Existence
08. Claws of Pestilence
09. Incarnate Doom
10. Thy Spineless
11. Drones of Deceit
12. Desolation Reigns

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ARGUL (Doom/Stoner, Pérou) sortira son premier long-format Soledad & orgullo le 21 août sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Ritual [10:08]
2. Engendro [5:04]
3. Hor Hodin [5:47]
4. Animal Dog [10:15]
5. Kamog [14:20]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
25 Juin 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Verdun
 Verdun
Abyssal Womb
2026 - Transcending Obscurity Records		   
Trelldom
 Trelldom
...by the Word...
2026 - Prophecy Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Astriferous
 Astriferous
Death Metal - 2018 - Costa Rica		   
Hour Of Penance
 Hour Of Penance
Death Metal - 1999 - Italie		   
Nekrodawn
 Nekrodawn
Swedeath - 2022 - Suède		   
Paenil Era
 Paenil Era
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2023 - Roumanie		   
The Bleeding
 The Bleeding
Thrash Death Metal - 2010 - Royaume-Uni		   
Verdun
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