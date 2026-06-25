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(Lien direct) THE BLEEDING (Thrash Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Godless Communion prévu pour le 18 septembre via Redefining Darkness. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Immortal Flesh

2. Altar Of The Ram

3. Bestial Bloodlust

4. Praise Of The Succubi

5. Godless Communion

6. Black Incantation

7. Death Eternal

8. Through The Morphean Gate

9. Sacrificial Onslaught



<a href="https://thebleeding.bandcamp.com/album/godless-communion">Godless Communion de The Bleeding</a>