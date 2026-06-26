»

(Lien direct) RAVAGED BY THE YETI (Death Metal avec notamment Rogga Johansson, Suède/USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Tusk of the Yeti" extrait de son nouvel album Snowbound Horror à venir le 10 juillet sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :



01. Vengeance in Fur

02. Human Spoil

03. By the Hands of the Beast

04. As Fangs Go Deep

05. Beast Prey

06. Frozen Stiff

07. They Came Through the Cold

08. Tusk of the Yeti

09. Death by Icicle

10. Snowbound Horror

11. Land of Ice and Snow



