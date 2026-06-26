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Les news du 26 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 26 Juin 2026 Avulsed - Svjetlost - Grey Shores - Mørkgrim - Vorax - Ravaged by the Yeti
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AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album de reprises intitulé Nordic Embryogenesis qui sortira le 9 septembre via Xtreem Music. "Expunging Mortalities (Funebre cover)" s'écoute ici :

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Le one-man band SVJETLOST (Doom Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Above the Mountains" issu de son premier album The Forever Silent qui sort le 24 juillet via Shadow of Sorrow Records.

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GREY SHORES (Atmospheric Black Metal, Suède) sortira son premier full-length Dark Waters of Night le 4 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Nothingness by my Side
2. The Withering Tree
3. In the Pale Light
4. Mirror of Cimmerian Stars
5. Herald the Dark
6. Sights of Woe
7. January Wolves

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MØRKGRIM (Folk/Black, Norvège/Suède) a signé avec Soulseller Records pour la sortie le 2 octobre de son premier longue-durée Sǫgur frá Norðfirði.

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VORAX (Death Metal, Suisse) a partagé le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Volcano Shock prévu aujourd'hui en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Magma Ocean
2. Devouring Raw Flesh
3. Volcano Shock
4. Burning Lava
5. Hunter Killer
6. Flight Of The Pteranodon
7. Reign Supreme
8. The Great Dying

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RAVAGED BY THE YETI (Death Metal avec notamment Rogga Johansson, Suède/USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Tusk of the Yeti" extrait de son nouvel album Snowbound Horror à venir le 10 juillet sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. Vengeance in Fur
02. Human Spoil
03. By the Hands of the Beast
04. As Fangs Go Deep
05. Beast Prey
06. Frozen Stiff
07. They Came Through the Cold
08. Tusk of the Yeti
09. Death by Icicle
10. Snowbound Horror
11. Land of Ice and Snow
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
26 Juin 2026

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