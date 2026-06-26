AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album de reprises intitulé Nordic Embryogenesis qui sortira le 9 septembre via Xtreem Music. "Expunging Mortalities (Funebre cover)" s'écoute ici :
RAVAGED BY THE YETI (Death Metal avec notamment Rogga Johansson, Suède/USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Tusk of the Yeti" extrait de son nouvel album Snowbound Horror à venir le 10 juillet sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :
01. Vengeance in Fur
02. Human Spoil
03. By the Hands of the Beast
04. As Fangs Go Deep
05. Beast Prey
06. Frozen Stiff
07. They Came Through the Cold
08. Tusk of the Yeti
09. Death by Icicle
10. Snowbound Horror
11. Land of Ice and Snow
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Delak6788
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par Niktareum
Par Bras Cassé
Par Lestat
Par Seb`
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par isotaupe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Sagamore