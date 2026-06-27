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Les news du 27 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 27 Juin 2026 Belushi Speed Ball - 30,000 Monkies - Adramelech - Citrinitas - Fate Unburied - Ruyned - Temple ov Ahriman - Feralia - Hoc est Bellum - Gorge - Duir - God Unknown - Lord Gryphus - Truck Violence
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|BELUSHI SPEED BALL (Thrash/Crossover, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "All Pete's Exes" tiré de son nouveau disque Toxic Waste Was Everywhere in the '80s qui a débarqué le 5 juin en autoproduction.
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|30,000 MONKIES (Drone/Doom/Sludge, Belgique) sortira son nouvel opus Super Rebound le 18 septembre chez Fvn Kvlt. Tracklist :
1. The Gums
2. Prism Break
3. [Horns Wailing]
4. Montainesque 4
5. Unsound Hero
6. [Siren Singing]
7. Super Rebound
8. Swerver
9. [Bells Ringing, Tale Melting]
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|ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de rééditer son deuxième album Pure Blood Doom (1999) via Xtreem Music avec huit titres bonus mis en boîte lors de la première session d'enregistrement de l'oeuvre mais rebutés et restés inédits jusque-là. Tracklist :
01. Centuries of Murder
02. Thule
03. Abomination 459
04. Season of the Predator
05. Thingstead
06. Lord of the Red Land
07. Evercursed
08. The Book of the Black Earth
09. Spawn of the Suffering
··· Discarded Original Album Recording ···
(CD bonus only)
10. Season of the Predator
11. Thingstead
12. Evercursed
13. Terror of Thousand Faces
14. Thule
15. The Book of the Black Earth
16. Lord of the Red Land
17. Abomination 459
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|CITRINITAS (Death/Doom/Black, Finlande) a sorti sa deuxième démo Telestic Ekstasis sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. The Infernal Hunt
2. Stella Signata
3. Telestic Ekstasis
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|FATE UNBURIED (Groove/Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Neraspeme le 16 octobre chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Hope.
02. Expecting Nothing
03. Drain
04. Not Allowed
05. The Descent
06. Deep Rest
07. Seed, Feed, Keep
08. Seeking Perfect Harmony
09. Garden
10. A Pragmatic Way Out
11. Nowhere, After All
12. The Gift
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|RUYNED (Thrash/Death/Black, Roumanie) a publié son nouveau disque Profanum Sacrificium paru hier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro [1:02]
2. Speedchain [3:22]
3. Sex'n Speed [3:06]
4. Sex Commander 666 [3:16]
5. Orgasm Through Death [4:41]
6. Daemonis Ritualis [1:12]
7. Profanum Sacrificium [2:55]
8. Malleus Maleficarum [3:53]
9. Witches Gallöw [3:46]
10. Outro [2:35]
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|Le one-man band TEMPLE OV AHRIMAN (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Heretics of Consensual Reality en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. War In Heaven
2. Wrath of Iblis
3. Infernal Imperium
4. SPQB
5. White Death
6. Heretics of Consensual Reality
7. Baphomet's Kiss
8. Beyond the Veils of Maya
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|FERALIA (Black Metal, Italie/Suède) a sorti son nouvel opus Ultima Requies sur ATMF. Tracklist :
01. Ballata Avernale (8:01)
02. Ver Sacrum (8:50)
03. Pharsalia (9:22)
04. Empireo (5:20)
05. Marpiter (6:57)
06. Defigere (8:47)
07. Miasma (6:27)
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|HOC EST BELLUM (Black/Death, Finlande) a sorti son premier long-format Filth Majesty hier chez Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. The Desolator (Intro) / Deify, Degenerate
2. Black Metal Terror
3. Vomit Black Ecstasy
4. Passion of the Antichrist
5. Blood of the VVytches
6. Nightside Necromancy
7. Winds of Decay
8. Serpent of the Black Pit
9. The Goatborn Ones
10. Beast Ejaculate / Spiral of Sodomy (Outro)
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|GORGE (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son premier full-length Deeds of Horror le 27 août via Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Sacred Misconception
2. Visions Before Dying
3. Mortal Decimation (Deeds Of Horror)
4. Interlude
5. Unhinged Punishment (ft. Angel Ochoa)
6. Without Inheritance
7. Fear Of Losing Another Vital Limb
8. Repetition Of The Kill
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|DUIR (Atmospheric Folk/Black, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Catarsi sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Manifesto [10:02]
2. Di nessuno [6:54]
3. Impeto (feat. L.G. of Ellende) [7:59]
4. Della note [4:38]
5. Del giorno [7:20]
6. Oltre l'alba [9:40]
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|GOD UNKNOWN (Atmospheric Doom/Death, UK/Siède) sortira son premier longue-durée Last Glimpse of Daylight le 31 juillet en autoproduction.
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|LORD GRYPHUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Summoning the King of Death le 17 juillet en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. The Grand Spectacle
3. Banished Leper
4. Bloodpath Dominion
5. Sharpening the Guillotine
6. Unholy Mace
7. Summoning the King of Death
8. Troops of Doom (Sepultura cover)
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|Sorti hier sur The Flenser, le nouvel album des Canadiens de TRUCK VIOLENCE (Hardcore / Noise / Folk, Canada) intitulé The Weathervane Is My Body est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. My Dog Would Fuck The Air
02. Jaundiced And Reaching For A Mother
03. Compelled By Christy
04. House Caught Fire
05. New Jesus
06. Your Name, It's Walking
07. Stomach As A Tower And The Globules Descending
08. Gerard, Be Quiet
09. Kindly, Wash Yourself
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