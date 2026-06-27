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(Lien direct) ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de rééditer son deuxième album Pure Blood Doom (1999) via Xtreem Music avec huit titres bonus mis en boîte lors de la première session d'enregistrement de l'oeuvre mais rebutés et restés inédits jusque-là. Tracklist :



01. Centuries of Murder

02. Thule

03. Abomination 459

04. Season of the Predator

05. Thingstead

06. Lord of the Red Land

07. Evercursed

08. The Book of the Black Earth

09. Spawn of the Suffering

··· Discarded Original Album Recording ···

(CD bonus only)

10. Season of the Predator

11. Thingstead

12. Evercursed

13. Terror of Thousand Faces

14. Thule

15. The Book of the Black Earth

16. Lord of the Red Land

17. Abomination 459



<a href="https://xtreemmusic.bandcamp.com/album/pure-blood-doom">Pure Blood Doom de ADRAMELECH</a>