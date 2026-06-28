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Les news du 28 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 28 Juin 2026 Gorge - Litosth - Accursed Womb - Elfsgedroch - Slope
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|GORGE (Brutal Death Metal, Italie), duo notamment composé par Edoardo Nicoloso de Fulci, sortira son premier album intitulé Deeds Of Horror le 27 août prochain via Time To Kill Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Visions Before Dying" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Sacred Misconception
02. Visions Before Dying
03. Mortal Decimation (Deeds Of Horror)
04. Interlude
05. Unhinged Punishment (featuring Angel Ochoa)
06. Without Inheritance
07. Fear Of Losing Another Vital Limb
08. Repetition Of The Kill
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|LITOSTH (Melodic Black/Death, Brésil) a dévoilé le morceau "Eclipse" au travers d'une vidéo guitare et basse "playthrough". Celui-ci est extrait du nouvel album des Brésiliens, Dreaming, à venir le 24 juillet chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Defy
2. Ruin
3. Eclipse
4. Abyss
5. Monolith
6. Iconoclast
7. Nadir
8. Golgota
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|ACCURSED WOMB (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 21 août via Nespithe Records une compialtion intitulée Hymns of Blasphemous Fornication et comprenant les EP Crown of Piss et Prison Coward ainsi que les Promo 2023 et Promo 2026. Tracklist :
1. Invocation Of The Necrovat
2. Womb of The Ibex
3. Maimed Holy Flesh
4. Promo 2023 Intro
5. Wasp Bone \\ Vocal Test
6. Intro To Oblivation (SPT Cover)
7. Crown of Piss
8. Euphoric Loathing
9. Flesh Vermin
10. Ceremonial Vein Corruption
11. Grotesque Sermons of the Dismebodied
12. Flesh Prison (First Sequence)
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|ELFSGEDROCH (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a sorti son dernier EP Voor De Groninger Poorten, Hoogmoed Eindigt In As au format vinyle sur Dawnbreed Records.
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|SLOPE (Hardcore / Fusion, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Same Kids. Just Louder le 25 septembre prochain sur . En voici trois extraits avec "Same Blues", "Born Low" et "Just Do You" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Faith/Doubt
02. Just Do You
03. Out Of Sight (featuring Nasty)
04. Misery
05. Same Blues
06. Born Low
07. No Salvation
08. Tidal Wave
09. Lotus
10. Stay
11. LOVE (featuring State Champs)
12. Still Around
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Gorge
2025 - Italie
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|Slope
Hardcore / Fusion - 2014 - Allemagne
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