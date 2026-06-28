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(Lien direct) ACCURSED WOMB (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 21 août via Nespithe Records une compialtion intitulée Hymns of Blasphemous Fornication et comprenant les EP Crown of Piss et Prison Coward ainsi que les Promo 2023 et Promo 2026. Tracklist :



1. Invocation Of The Necrovat

2. Womb of The Ibex

3. Maimed Holy Flesh

4. Promo 2023 Intro

5. Wasp Bone \\ Vocal Test

6. Intro To Oblivation (SPT Cover)

7. Crown of Piss

8. Euphoric Loathing

9. Flesh Vermin

10. Ceremonial Vein Corruption

11. Grotesque Sermons of the Dismebodied

12. Flesh Prison (First Sequence)



<a href="https://nespitherecords.bandcamp.com/album/hymns-of-blasphemous-fornication">Hymns of Blasphemous Fornication de Accursed Womb</a>