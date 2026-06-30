Les news du 30 Juin 2026 News Les news du 30 Juin 2026 Torturerama - Rapid - Perennial Isolation - Ill Tidings - Military Shadow - Prisme » (Lien direct) TORTURERAMA (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé The Elaborate Theatre Of The Macabre qui sortira le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :



1. Landscapes Of The Cursed

2. Zombie Disposal

3. Reap What You Sow

4. Repulsive Smut Supreme

5. Curb Stomp Shake

6. Abracadavra

7. Get Them Off Me

8. Lucid Nightmare

9. Summoned To Conquer The Earth









» (Lien direct) RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) propose en écoute le titre "Moonless Night" issu de son premier long-format Enter the Realm of Fire qui sort le 21 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Witchcraft of Horror

3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)

4. Necromantic Warriors

5. Gaze of the Black Void

6. Horemheb

7. Black Poison

8. Moonless Night

9. Pest Eater

10. The Path of Illusions

11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames





» (Lien direct) PERENNIAL ISOLATION (Atmospheric Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le single "Crimson Iconoclasm" tiré de son prochain album The Vermilion Farewell prévu cet automne.



<a href="https://perennialisolation.bandcamp.com/track/crimson-iconoclasm">Crimson Iconoclasm de Perennial Isolation</a>

» (Lien direct) ILL TIDINGS (Black Metal, Autriche) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Seeds of True Rebirth via Vendetta Records. Tracklist :



01 Between Cold Stars and Mass Graves

02 Fruchtbaren Ackers schändend Pflug

03 Kamadevas Mantra an den Tod

04 Worship the Temple of Flesh

05 Tides of Wrath

06 Lux Ferre

07 Abgesang



<a href="https://illtidings.bandcamp.com/album/seeds-of-true-rebirth">Seeds of True Rebirth de Ill Tidings</a>

» (Lien direct) MILITARY SHADOW (Speed/Punk, Japon) a mis en ligne le morceau "Metal Vigilante" extrait de son nouvel opus Deathly Ambush à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Hells Headbangers.





» (Lien direct) PRISME (Black/Doom Metal/Ambient/Drone, France) vient de sortir un nouveau titre baptisé "Don't Mean Nothing" et qui figurera sur un nouvel album.



<a href="https://prisme1.bandcamp.com/track/dont-mean-nothing">Don't Mean Nothing de Prisme</a>

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 29 Juin 2026

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Death Metal - 2008 - Belgique