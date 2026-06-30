chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
161 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Nedgravd
 Nedgravd - Ascension (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Fake Dust
 Fake Dust - Decrepitizing D... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Pro-Pain
 Pro-Pain - The Truth Hurts (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Quantifying Cosm... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Weedeater
 Weedeater - ...and Justice ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Numen
 Numen - Erre (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 26 Juin 2026
 Les news du 26 Juin 2026 - ... (N)
Par isotaupe		   
Fange
 Fange - Purulences (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Illdisposed
 Illdisposed - Four Depressi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Bewitched
 Bewitched - Diabolical Deat... (C)
Par Cujo		   
2026 EU/UK
 2026 EU/UK - The Dillinger ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Assiégé pour l'... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Todeswerk: Uranium... (C)
Par Delak6788		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Pre-Historic M... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Converge
 Converge - Hum Of Hurt (C)
Par Ikea		   
Exorcizphobia
 Exorcizphobia - Neurosis Un... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Portrayal Of Guilt
 Portrayal Of Guilt - …Begin... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 14 Juin 2026
 Les news du 14 Juin 2026 - ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Coffret de bijoux
 Coffret de bijoux - Lose My... (C)
Par Seb`		   
Ablation
 Ablation - Lethal Abuse (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Messalina
 Messalina - Golden Wounds (EP) (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - An Undying Love ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 30 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 30 Juin 2026 Torturerama - Rapid - Perennial Isolation - Ill Tidings - Military Shadow - Prisme
»
(Lien direct)
TORTURERAMA (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé The Elaborate Theatre Of The Macabre qui sortira le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Landscapes Of The Cursed
2. Zombie Disposal
3. Reap What You Sow
4. Repulsive Smut Supreme
5. Curb Stomp Shake
6. Abracadavra
7. Get Them Off Me
8. Lucid Nightmare
9. Summoned To Conquer The Earth

»
(Lien direct)
RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) propose en écoute le titre "Moonless Night" issu de son premier long-format Enter the Realm of Fire qui sort le 21 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Witchcraft of Horror
3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)
4. Necromantic Warriors
5. Gaze of the Black Void
6. Horemheb
7. Black Poison
8. Moonless Night
9. Pest Eater
10. The Path of Illusions
11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames

»
(Lien direct)
PERENNIAL ISOLATION (Atmospheric Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le single "Crimson Iconoclasm" tiré de son prochain album The Vermilion Farewell prévu cet automne.

»
(Lien direct)
ILL TIDINGS (Black Metal, Autriche) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Seeds of True Rebirth via Vendetta Records. Tracklist :

01 Between Cold Stars and Mass Graves
02 Fruchtbaren Ackers schändend Pflug
03 Kamadevas Mantra an den Tod
04 Worship the Temple of Flesh
05 Tides of Wrath
06 Lux Ferre
07 Abgesang

»
(Lien direct)
MILITARY SHADOW (Speed/Punk, Japon) a mis en ligne le morceau "Metal Vigilante" extrait de son nouvel opus Deathly Ambush à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band PRISME (Black/Doom Metal/Ambient/Drone, France) vient de sortir un nouveau titre baptisé "Don't Mean Nothing" et qui figurera sur un nouvel album.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
30 Juin 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Nedgravd
 Nedgravd
Ascension
2026 - Headsplit Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Torturerama
 Torturerama
Death Metal - 2008 - Belgique		   
Nedgravd
Ascension
Lire la chronique
Thorium
Suburban Rot
Lire la chronique
Hellfest 2026 - Tales From The Pit
Lire le dossier
Krajiny Hmly
Popol vo vetre
Lire la chronique
Endless
Incantation of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Weedeater
...and Justice for Y'all
Lire la chronique
Pro-Pain
The Truth Hurts
Lire la chronique
Monster Magnet
Dopes To Infinity
Lire la chronique
Numen
Erre
Lire la chronique
Verdun
Abyssal Womb
Lire la chronique
Trelldom
...by the Word...
Lire la chronique
Soulburn
Quantifying Cosmic Doom
Lire la chronique
Acolythus
Unearthly Kingdoms 'Neath L...
Lire la chronique
Imperial Triumphant
Spirit of Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Tactical Grinding Terror Europe 2026
Fake Dust + Serpillère + Te...
Lire le live report
Bewitched
Diabolical Death Mass
Lire la chronique
2026 EU/UK
The Dillinger Escape Plan +...
Lire le live report
Véhémence
Assiégé pour l'éternité
Lire la chronique
Illdisposed
Four Depressive Seasons
Lire la chronique
Supuration/S.U.P.
Hegemony (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Deliverance
The Voyager Golden Banquet
Lire la chronique
Exorcizphobia
Neurosis Unbound
Lire la chronique
Psalm
Psalm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Primus
A Handful of Nuggs (EP)
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Juin 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Nécropole
Nadir At The Crown
Lire la chronique
Angellore
Nocturnes
Lire la chronique
Sledgehammer
Destroy/Rebuild
Lire la chronique
Messalina
Golden Wounds (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gadget
Coerced (EP)
Lire la chronique