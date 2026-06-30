TORTURERAMA (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé The Elaborate Theatre Of The Macabre qui sortira le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Landscapes Of The Cursed
2. Zombie Disposal
3. Reap What You Sow
4. Repulsive Smut Supreme
5. Curb Stomp Shake
6. Abracadavra
7. Get Them Off Me
8. Lucid Nightmare
9. Summoned To Conquer The Earth
RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) propose en écoute le titre "Moonless Night" issu de son premier long-format Enter the Realm of Fire qui sort le 21 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Witchcraft of Horror
3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)
4. Necromantic Warriors
5. Gaze of the Black Void
6. Horemheb
7. Black Poison
8. Moonless Night
9. Pest Eater
10. The Path of Illusions
11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames
Par AxGxB
Par Krokodil
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Delak6788
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par Niktareum
Par Bras Cassé
Par Lestat
Par Seb`
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo