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(Lien direct) XENTRIX (Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Allied With The Enemy en fin d'année sur Listenable Records.



01. Rip Saw

02. Allied With The Enemy

03. Killer Uknown

04. On Burned Remains

05. Nil By Mouth

06. Doomsday Hook

07. The Dark Eternal

08. Where The Madness Lies

09. Snake In Waiting

10. No Bridges Left To Burn

11. We Drink The Same Poison (Bonus track)