Le one-man band SQUELCHING (Brutal Death, USA) a signé avec Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 24 juillet d'une compilation éponyme regroupant ses deux EP et ses singles de 2025. Tracklist :
1. Hate Fucking The Soul
2. Canyons Soaked In Crimson
3. Engorged
4. Death Poem
5. Apathetic Savagery
6. Keycard
7. Hunger
8. Backbreaker
9. Kill
10. Until It Is Done
11. Artistic License (featuring Mortis Imperium)
12. The Price Of Flesh
13. Closure
14. Stabbed From Inside
XENTRIX (Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Allied With The Enemy en fin d'année sur Listenable Records.
01. Rip Saw
02. Allied With The Enemy
03. Killer Uknown
04. On Burned Remains
05. Nil By Mouth
06. Doomsday Hook
07. The Dark Eternal
08. Where The Madness Lies
09. Snake In Waiting
10. No Bridges Left To Burn
11. We Drink The Same Poison (Bonus track)
CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Pantheon of Suffering" issu de son nouvel opus Between Sleep and Death à venir le 31 juillet chez Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Hate Spells
3. Towards Nothingness
4. Cursed Abominations
5. Where the Shadow Awakes
6. Esoteric Struggle
7. Shadows From Hell
8. Pantheon of Suffering
9. Tower of Endless Nights
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Delak6788
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par Niktareum
Par Bras Cassé
Par Lestat
Par Seb`
Par Sosthène