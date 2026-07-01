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Les news du 1 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 1 Juillet 2026 Haken - Into Darkness - Squelching - Horresque - Xentrix - Ceremonial Worship - Solystalgia - Orpheus Omega
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(Lien direct)
HAKEN (Metal Progressif, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un morceau inédit qui figurera sur son prochain album attendu d'ici la fin de l'année. "Delirium" s'écoute ici :

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(Lien direct)
INTO DARKNESS (Death Metal, Italie) a partagé le morceau "Saturn" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Route to the Other Side qui sort le 24 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Jupiter
2. Saturn
3. Uranus
4. Neptune
5. Halley
6. Kuiper Belt
7. Pluto
8. Route to the Outer Side

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(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SQUELCHING (Brutal Death, USA) a signé avec Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 24 juillet d'une compilation éponyme regroupant ses deux EP et ses singles de 2025. Tracklist :

1. Hate Fucking The Soul
2. Canyons Soaked In Crimson
3. Engorged
4. Death Poem
5. Apathetic Savagery
6. Keycard
7. Hunger
8. Backbreaker
9. Kill
10. Until It Is Done
11. Artistic License (featuring Mortis Imperium)
12. The Price Of Flesh
13. Closure
14. Stabbed From Inside

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(Lien direct)
HORRESQUE (Blackened Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau single "Behind the Door" le 17 juillet. Il est issu de son prochain disque Chasms Pt. III - The Dread prévu début 2027 en indépendant.

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XENTRIX (Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Allied With The Enemy en fin d'année sur Listenable Records.

01. Rip Saw
02. Allied With The Enemy
03. Killer Uknown
04. On Burned Remains
05. Nil By Mouth
06. Doomsday Hook
07. The Dark Eternal
08. Where The Madness Lies
09. Snake In Waiting
10. No Bridges Left To Burn
11. We Drink The Same Poison (Bonus track)

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(Lien direct)
CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Pantheon of Suffering" issu de son nouvel opus Between Sleep and Death à venir le 31 juillet chez Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Hate Spells
3. Towards Nothingness
4. Cursed Abominations
5. Where the Shadow Awakes
6. Esoteric Struggle
7. Shadows From Hell
8. Pantheon of Suffering
9. Tower of Endless Nights

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SOLYSTALGIA (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format éponyme via Nameless Grave Records. Tracklist :

1. Procession
2. Funeral
3. Wake
4. Conflagration
5. Reflection
6. Collapse
7. Entropic
8. Acceptance

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(Lien direct)
ORPHEUS OMEGA (Melodic Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Marionette" extrait de son dernier album Emberglow paru en 2024 sur Wormholedeath.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
1 Juillet 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dopethrone
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The Dillinger Escape Plan +...
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A Handful of Nuggs (EP)
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La photo mystère du 16 Juin 2026
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