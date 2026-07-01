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Les news du 1 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 1 Juillet 2026 Xentrix - Ceremonial Worship - Solystalgia - Orpheus Omega
»
(Lien direct)
XENTRIX (Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Allied With The Enemy en fin d'année sur Listenable Records.

01. Rip Saw
02. Allied With The Enemy
03. Killer Uknown
04. On Burned Remains
05. Nil By Mouth
06. Doomsday Hook
07. The Dark Eternal
08. Where The Madness Lies
09. Snake In Waiting
10. No Bridges Left To Burn
11. We Drink The Same Poison (Bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Pantheon of Suffering" issu de son nouvel opus Between Sleep and Death à venir le 31 juillet chez Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Hate Spells
3. Towards Nothingness
4. Cursed Abominations
5. Where the Shadow Awakes
6. Esoteric Struggle
7. Shadows From Hell
8. Pantheon of Suffering
9. Tower of Endless Nights

»
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SOLYSTALGIA (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format éponyme via Nameless Grave Records. Tracklist :

1. Procession
2. Funeral
3. Wake
4. Conflagration
5. Reflection
6. Collapse
7. Entropic
8. Acceptance

»
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ORPHEUS OMEGA (Melodic Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Marionette" extrait de son dernier album Emberglow paru en 2024 sur Wormholedeath.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
1 Juillet 2026

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