XENTRIX (Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Allied With The Enemy en fin d'année sur Listenable Records.
01. Rip Saw
02. Allied With The Enemy
03. Killer Uknown
04. On Burned Remains
05. Nil By Mouth
06. Doomsday Hook
07. The Dark Eternal
08. Where The Madness Lies
09. Snake In Waiting
10. No Bridges Left To Burn
11. We Drink The Same Poison (Bonus track)
CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Pantheon of Suffering" issu de son nouvel opus Between Sleep and Death à venir le 31 juillet chez Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Hate Spells
3. Towards Nothingness
4. Cursed Abominations
5. Where the Shadow Awakes
6. Esoteric Struggle
7. Shadows From Hell
8. Pantheon of Suffering
9. Tower of Endless Nights
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par gulo gulo
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Hölm
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea