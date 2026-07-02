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Les news du 2 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 2 Juillet 2026 Fosse Septique - Coprolith
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Après une première démonstration parue e 2024 chez Unholy Domain Records, FOSSE SEPTIQUE (Goregrind, Danemark) sera de retour le 7 août prochain avec un premier EP intitulé Septicity à paraître chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Contamination Cult" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. SSSS (Septic Slurry Scum Stew)
02. Necrotic Diarrheal Detonation
03. Fecal Occult Blood
04. Acid Fast Infiltration
05. Contamination Cult
06. SSSS (Septic Suppuration Sludge Saturation)

»
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Intitulé Putrescence, le premier album de COPROLITH (Death Metal, Canada) sortira ce vendredi via Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Rotted Life Records. Il est à découvrir e intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Sentenced To The Grave
02. Putrescence
03. Defiling Incantation
04. Birthed By Remorseless Flames
05. Another Skull To Claim
06. Possessed By Incoherent Violent Suggestions
Thrasho AxGxB
2 Juillet 2026

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