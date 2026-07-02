Les news du 2 Juillet 2026
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Les news du 2 Juillet 2026 Horrifier - Fosse Septique - Coprolith
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|HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Body Hoarder" issu de son nouvel opus Revelations of Gore prévu le 7 août sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Voices
2. Compelled To Slaughter
3. Human Butchery
4. The Ingestion
5. Rejoice, Children Of The Flesh
6. Body Hoarder
7. Morbid Lust
8. The Final Oblation
9. Blood For Ascension
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|Après une première démonstration parue en 2024 chez Unholy Domain Records, FOSSE SEPTIQUE (Goregrind, Danemark) sera de retour le 7 août prochain avec un premier EP intitulé Septicity à paraître chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Contamination Cult" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. SSSS (Septic Slurry Scum Stew)
02. Necrotic Diarrheal Detonation
03. Fecal Occult Blood
04. Acid Fast Infiltration
05. Contamination Cult
06. SSSS (Septic Suppuration Sludge Saturation)
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|Intitulé Putrescence, le premier album de COPROLITH (Death Metal, Canada) sortira ce vendredi via Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Rotted Life Records. Il est à découvrir e intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Sentenced To The Grave
02. Putrescence
03. Defiling Incantation
04. Birthed By Remorseless Flames
05. Another Skull To Claim
06. Possessed By Incoherent Violent Suggestions
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