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Les news du 4 Juillet 2026
News
Les news du 4 Juillet 2026 Vulgar Mephitis - Eaten by Sharks - Thunderchief - Reaping Asmodeia - The Absolution Sequence - Demonic Manifestation - Krolok - Complexant - Occult Master - Reekmind - Suffering Quota - Undertakers - Soothsayer - VHS - Mind Affliction - Draugveil - The Night Eternal - Avulsed - Runemagick - Filth
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|VULGAR MEPHITIS (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format From Dust le 11 septembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. From Dust
2. Martyr
3. Exterminating Profane
4. Peer Into The Abyss
5. Scorn Of My Flesh
6. Gorging Greed
7. To Dust
8. Wounds
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|EATEN BY SHARKS (Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Treading Water" figurant sur son nouvel album The Undertow of Hate qui sort le 17 juillet sur CDN Records. Tracklist :
1. Vessels Torn
2. In Tidal Chaos
3. Capsized
4. Bodies Overboard
5. Treading Water
6. Dragged Under
7. Becoming Chum
8. Crimson Tide
9. Surfaced Remains
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|THUNDERCHIEF (Sludge/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP With Hatchet, Pike or Morning Star... chez ASR Records. Tracklist :
1.Malaise
2.Chintzy
3.Catch My Fall
4.Entrance of the Devil (Zior)
5.Lie Nation
6.Slurpee
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|REAPING ASMODEIA (Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) sortira un nouveau single intitulé "Terminal Lucidity" le 31 juillet via Cardinal Sun Records.
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|THE ABSOLUTION SEQUENCE (Technical Groove/Death, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "The Nightlight Sigil" issu de son premier full-length Dread Cycle à paraître le 14 août via Bleeding Art Collective. Tracklist :
1) Despotic Ruin (Diet of Worms)
2) Idols of Confraternity
3) Ghost Mantra
4) The Sordid Miasma
5) The Nightlight Sigil
6) Promethean Pilferage
7) A Mire Caked in Nativity
8) Grinding the Sphere
9) The Diary of the Emaciated
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|DEMONIC MANIFESTATION (Death Metal, Mexique) sortira son nouveau disque Grimshrine le 4 septembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Cult Of Dominion
2. Ninth Flame Oath
3. Kuru: The Laughing Death March
4. The Horror
5. Spheres Of Death
6. Host
7. Terror Cosmic Gates
8. Phantasma
9. The Evil Lurks
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|KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal, Slovaquie) sortira son nouvel opus Hričov-Súľov-Lietava le 25 septembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hričov [13:51]
2. Pod skalnou bránou [4:06]
3. Súľov [9:34]
4. Dolu Váhom [2:19]
5. Lietava [7:15]
6. Posledný zárez v čase [3:02]
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|COMPLEXANT (Deathcore, Australie) a partagé une vidéo pour le morceau "Afterlife" tiré de son premier longue-durée Apex prévu le 31 août via Bleeding Art Collective en collaboration avec Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :
1) Apex
2) No Angels Weep
3) Afterlife
4) Swing Myself To Sleep
5) Critical Mass
6) Heretical Supremacy
7) Cyclops
8) Eye For An Eye
9) No Hope For Humanity
10) No Hope For Sanctuary
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|OCCULT MASTER (Doom/Hard Rock, Finlande) sortira son premier album éponyme le 14 août sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Just Another Nail in the Failier's Coffin
2. Island of Leper (Bandcamp)
3. Heavy Metal Madness
4. Lucifer's Henchman
5. Ground of the Damned
6. Who Is Our Enemy
7. Sorry Soul
8. Soothing Swamp
9. Gnarly Geezer (Bandcamp)
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|REEKMIND (Death/Doom, Australie) offre son nouvel EP Glints From The Crematorium en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 juillet chez Night Terrors Records. Tracklist :
1. Flesh Draped on a Pitiful Frame
2. Cyst Megalith
3. Rehearsal in a Body of Death (Bonus Track)
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|SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Sisyphean Life le 25 septembre via 7 Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
01. Strain
02. Cruel Rock
03. Overpowering Weight
04. Dust
05. Slope
06. Strain Once More
07. Roll Back Down
08. Head
09. Change Course
10. Again
11. Torment
12. Striving
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|UNDERTAKERS (Death/Grind/Hardcore, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Global Dominion à venir le 10 juillet sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Call To Arms (intro)
2. United Front
3. Global Dominion
4. All Out War
5. Plutocracy Era
6. Iron Regime
7. Collapse Protocol
8. Rise of Resistance
9. Just Keep Fighting
10. Bodies' Supermarket
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|SOOTHSAYER (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Chapter IV le 7 août via CDN Records.
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|MIND AFFLICTION (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album No Future, No Light le 21 août sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Festering Dreams
02. Purified Maggots
03. Eons of Blindness
04. Futureless
05. Niebyt
06. Awakening
07. Reckoning
08. Vishe III
09. The Architect
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|Découvrez ci-dessous le clip de "Griefmarch" de DRAUGVEIL (Black Metal, République Tchèque). Ce morceau est issu de l'album Cruel World Of Dreams And Fears paru l'année dernière chez Phantom Lure.
01. Knight Without A Name
02. Moonlit Resurrection
03. Griefmarch
04. My Sword Points To The Past
05. Wolves Feast On Forgotten Dreams
06. Etched Oath
07. Soiltear
08. Beneath The Armor I Rot
09. Vortex
10. When Silence Became My Kingdom
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|C'est le 21 août prochain sur Metal Blade Records que sortira Cold Velvet, nouvel album de THE NIGHT ETERNAL (Heavy Metal, Allemagne). Après "Where This World Ends" en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Caught In A Spell" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Where This World Ends
02. Eurydice (Don't Look Back)
03. Caught In A Spell
04. When The Last Candle Dies
05. The Veins Of Time
06. The Watcher Of The Burning Veil
07. Shape Of Sorrow
08. Dance On Crimson Ground
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|Annoncé pour le 9 septembre prochain sur Xtreem Music, le nouvel album de AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) composé uniquement de reprises et intitulé Nordic Embryogenesis continue de se dévoiler aujourd'hui à travers un deuxième extrait. Il s'agit du titre "No Canonization" repris des Suédois de Carbonized :
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|Intitulé After Chaos: Nocturnal Vigil, le nouvel album de RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 18 septembre sur Hammerheart Recorrds. En Voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. After Chaos
02. Rune Magick Unbound
03. The Nocturnal Vigil
04. Urdr's Cosmic Weave
05. Abyssal Continuum
06. Formless Dawn
07. The Vast That Knows No Shape
08. Into The Endless Continuance
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|FILTH (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Death Exhibition le 11 septembre prochain sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Rotted Life Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Mental Butchery" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Split Casket
03. Buried Alive
04. Born A Corpse
05. Mental Butchery
06. ...Inhumed...
07. Sadistic Ways
08. Death Exhibition
09. ...Exhumed...
10. Rotted Life
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