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(Lien direct) Cold Velvet, nouvel album de THE NIGHT ETERNAL (Heavy Metal, Allemagne). Après "Where This World Ends" en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Caught In A Spell" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Where This World Ends

02. Eurydice (Don't Look Back)

03. Caught In A Spell

04. When The Last Candle Dies

05. The Veins Of Time

06. The Watcher Of The Burning Veil

07. Shape Of Sorrow

08. Dance On Crimson Ground





<a href="https://thenighteternal.bandcamp.com/album/cold-velvet">Cold Velvet de The Night Eternal</a>