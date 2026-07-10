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(Lien direct) MINDWORK (Progressive Death Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album Adrift le 27 août en indépendant. Tracklist :



1. Adrift

2. The Great Deception of Mind

3. Breach the Cosmos

4. A Moment of Clarity

5. The Party's Over

6. Solitary Man

7. The Branches and the Wind and the Rain

8. Mess From Now On

9. Stars