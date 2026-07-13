Les news du 13 Juillet 2026 News Les news du 13 Juillet 2026 Revel In Flesh - Hexorcist - Aborym » (Lien direct) REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Flesh For The Kult Of Death prévu pour le 18 septembre via War Anthem Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :



1. Flesh For The Kult Of Death

2. Bodybag Inferno

3. The Graverobber

4. Pool Of Blood

5. Hellhole

6. Tombstalker

7. Death Kult Maniacs

8. Priest Of Flesh

9. Demon Dawn

10. The Last Farewell

11. All I Had (I Gave)



<a href="https://revelinflesh-war.bandcamp.com/album/flesh-for-the-kult-of-death">Flesh For The Kult Of Death de REVEL IN FLESH</a>

» (Lien direct) HEXORCIST (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Crucifial Imprecations prévu pour le 31 juillet via Invictus Productions. "Exordium Of Profanation" se découvre ici :



<a href="https://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/crucifcial-imprecations">Crucifcial Imprecations de Hexorcist</a>

» (Lien direct) ABORYM (Black Metal industriel, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Metachaos qui sortira le 25 septembre via Avantgarde Music. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Red Latex Baphomet

2. Metachaos

3. Enshrined In Putrefaction

4. The Afterlife

5. Creatures Of The Night

6. Satiate With My Sperm

7. The Crescendo Of Demise

8. Altar Of The Lacerated

9. Voci Notturne





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 11 Juillet 2026

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