Le nouvel album de MASTODON (Metal Progressif, USA) aura pour titre Marrow Deep et sortira le 28 août prochain sur Loma Vista Recordings. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Snakes For Dinner", titre sur lequel figure Josh Homme de Queens Of The Stone Age :
01. Barbarians Flood
02. Poisonous Weapons
03. Your Ghost Again
04. Snakes For Dinner
05. Out Like a Lamb
06. In The Ruins
07. They're Coming For You
08. Golden Spires
09. Moth And Bone
10. A Vampire's Demeanor
11. The Vanishing
12. The Three Fates
REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Flesh For The Kult Of Death prévu pour le 18 septembre via War Anthem Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Flesh For The Kult Of Death
2. Bodybag Inferno
3. The Graverobber
4. Pool Of Blood
5. Hellhole
6. Tombstalker
7. Death Kult Maniacs
8. Priest Of Flesh
9. Demon Dawn
10. The Last Farewell
11. All I Had (I Gave)
HEXORCIST (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Crucifial Imprecations prévu pour le 31 juillet via Invictus Productions. "Exordium Of Profanation" se découvre ici :
ABORYM (Black Metal industriel, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Metachaos qui sortira le 25 septembre via Avantgarde Music. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Red Latex Baphomet
2. Metachaos
3. Enshrined In Putrefaction
4. The Afterlife
5. Creatures Of The Night
6. Satiate With My Sperm
7. The Crescendo Of Demise
8. Altar Of The Lacerated
9. Voci Notturne
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ash
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par Cujo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser
Par isotaupe