Les news du 13 Juillet 2026 News Les news du 13 Juillet 2026 Mike Browning - Mastodon - Revel In Flesh - Hexorcist - Aborym » (Lien direct) MIKE BROWNING, batteur et chanteur au sein de Morbid Angel, Incubus, Nocturnus puis Nocturnus AD et quelques autres encore. Il venait d'avoir 62 ans. Rest In Peace.

» (Lien direct) MASTODON (Metal Progressif, USA) aura pour titre Marrow Deep et sortira le 28 août prochain sur Loma Vista Recordings. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Snakes For Dinner", titre sur lequel figure Josh Homme de Queens Of The Stone Age :



01. Barbarians Flood

02. Poisonous Weapons

03. Your Ghost Again

04. Snakes For Dinner

05. Out Like a Lamb

06. In The Ruins

07. They're Coming For You

08. Golden Spires

09. Moth And Bone

10. A Vampire's Demeanor

11. The Vanishing

12. The Three Fates







» (Lien direct) REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Flesh For The Kult Of Death prévu pour le 18 septembre via War Anthem Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :



1. Flesh For The Kult Of Death

2. Bodybag Inferno

3. The Graverobber

4. Pool Of Blood

5. Hellhole

6. Tombstalker

7. Death Kult Maniacs

8. Priest Of Flesh

9. Demon Dawn

10. The Last Farewell

11. All I Had (I Gave)



<a href="https://revelinflesh-war.bandcamp.com/album/flesh-for-the-kult-of-death">Flesh For The Kult Of Death de REVEL IN FLESH</a>

» (Lien direct) HEXORCIST (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Crucifial Imprecations prévu pour le 31 juillet via Invictus Productions. "Exordium Of Profanation" se découvre ici :



<a href="https://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/crucifcial-imprecations">Crucifcial Imprecations de Hexorcist</a>

» (Lien direct) ABORYM (Black Metal industriel, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Metachaos qui sortira le 25 septembre via Avantgarde Music. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Red Latex Baphomet

2. Metachaos

3. Enshrined In Putrefaction

4. The Afterlife

5. Creatures Of The Night

6. Satiate With My Sperm

7. The Crescendo Of Demise

8. Altar Of The Lacerated

9. Voci Notturne





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 11 Juillet 2026

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