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(Lien direct) WATCHER (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Mistress of Our Time le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Sorceress

2. Utvalda Svärdets Natt

3. Out Of Your Sight

4. Down From Skies Divine

5. Chalice Of Light

6. 2084

7. Cult Of Andromeda

8. Glömskans Sjö

9. Chosen By Fate

10. The Raven



