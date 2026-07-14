GALLOWGLASS SCOURGE (Melodic Death/Doom, USA) a sorti son nouvel opus Carrion en indépendant. Tracklist :
01.Raven's Roost
02.Seraphim
03.Vera (The Mephisto Waltz)
04.Tree of Despair
05.A Moment of Clarity
06.Doomwalker
07.Fallen Grandeur
08.The Night the Stars Fell From the Sky
09.A Starless Sky
10. Corvus Corax
SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Overpowering Weight" extrait de son nouvel album Sisyphean Life à venir le 25 septembre via 7 Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
01. Strain
02. Cruel Rock
03. Overpowering Weight
04. Dust
05. Slope
06. Strain Once More
07. Roll Back Down
08. Head
09. Change Course
10. Again
11. Torment
12. Striving
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ash
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par Cujo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser