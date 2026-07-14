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Les news du 14 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 14 Juillet 2026 Avulsed - Gallowglass Scourge - Laconist - Suffering Quota - Gast - Bloodmother - Carceral - Watcher
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AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé "Abduction of Limbs" de Old Funeral extrait de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis prévu le 9 septembre chez Xtreem Music.

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GALLOWGLASS SCOURGE (Melodic Death/Doom, USA) a sorti son nouvel opus Carrion en indépendant. Tracklist :

01.Raven's Roost
02.Seraphim
03.Vera (The Mephisto Waltz)
04.Tree of Despair
05.A Moment of Clarity
06.Doomwalker
07.Fallen Grandeur
08.The Night the Stars Fell From the Sky
09.A Starless Sky
10. Corvus Corax

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LACONIST (Death Metal, Brésil) sort son nouvel EP Where Being Ends, I Begin le 17 juillet en autoproduction après dix ans d'absence. Tracklist :

1. Acerbus
2. Vermiforming
3. Nullfruition

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SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Overpowering Weight" extrait de son nouvel album Sisyphean Life à venir le 25 septembre via 7 Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :

01. Strain
02. Cruel Rock
03. Overpowering Weight
04. Dust
05. Slope
06. Strain Once More
07. Roll Back Down
08. Head
09. Change Course
10. Again
11. Torment
12. Striving

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GAST (Black Metal, Suède) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 31 juillet de son nouvel EP Förbannelser. Tracklist :

1. Köttet
2. Hyllning Till Slutet
3. Girighetens Näste
4. Mardrömslik

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BLOODMOTHER (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Militant Black Magic le 25 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Bloodmother
2. Liturgical Decay
3. Stella Invictus
4. Traitor’s Tongue
5. Inhumanitarian
6. Iron Hound
7. You Are Nothing
8. Lusting For Demonic Filth
9. Angelic Scourge

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CARCERAL (Instrumental Death/Thrash/Grind, Brésil) sort demain son premier long-format Descending Reprisal en indépendant.

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WATCHER (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Mistress of Our Time le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sorceress
2. Utvalda Svärdets Natt
3. Out Of Your Sight
4. Down From Skies Divine
5. Chalice Of Light
6. 2084
7. Cult Of Andromeda
8. Glömskans Sjö
9. Chosen By Fate
10. The Raven
Thrasho Keyser
14 Juillet 2026

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