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(Lien direct) REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Flesh For The Kult Of Death le 18 septembre sur War Anthem Records. À noter le renouvellement des trois-quarts du line-up avec le leader Haubersson en seul survivant. Tracklist :



01. Flesh for the Kult of Death

02. Bodybag Inferno

03. The Graverobber

04. Pool of Blood

05. Hellhole

06. Tombstalker

07. Death Kult Maniacs

08. Priest of Flesh

09. Demon Dawn

10. The Last Farewell

11. All I Had (I Gave)



