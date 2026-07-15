Les news du 15 Juillet 2026
News
Les news du 15 Juillet 2026 Frolic - Mittags-Abgrund - Shores of Null - Abysmal Growls Of Despair - Leper Colony - Revel In Flesh - Lockstep - Queens Of The Stone Age - Walls Of Jericho
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|FROLIC (Thrash Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel opus Legacies of Cybernetica chez Hectic Records. Tracklist :
01. Legacies of Cybernetica
02. Living in Virtuality
03. A Shattered Soul
04. Disasters of Experiments
05. Celestial Aventus
06. Where the Spiders Sleep
07. Blades of Revenge
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|Le one-man band MITTAGS-ABGRUND (Black/Death, Allemagne/Russie) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 15 septembre via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Пролог
2. Портреты моих предков
3. Пой со мной (Грусть в глазах бога)
4. Высокомерие над пропастью червей
5. Паруса крыльев простёрты
6. Aurora Consurgens
7. В городе
8. Ignis Subterraneus
9. Эпилог - Предельная Туле
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|SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Death/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Homesick le 16 octobre sur Dusktone. Tracklist :
01. Allies Before Defeat
02. Two Mountains
03. Bleed to Life
04. Homesick
05. Son of the Tide
06. Dreaming of a Scar
07. Society Is the Murderer
08. The Numbing Void
09. Another Breath
10. Disappear
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|Le one-man band ABYSMAL GROWLS OF DESPAIR (Funeral Doom/Drone, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo en deux parties pour le morceau "Growth" extrait de son nouveau disque Torn paru le mois dernier chez Wormholedeath.
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|LEPER COLONY (Death/Thrash avec notamment l'infatigable Rogga Johansson et l'ex-Morgoth Marc Grewe, Allemagne/Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Back To Primal Sludge le 9 octobre via Testimony Records. Tracklist :
1. Madness Is a Kingdom
2. These Blades
3. Dead Soul Consortium
4. Thrown to the Pigs
5. Back to Primal Sludge
6. Flesh Grater
7. Seelenjäger
8. Harness the Undead
9. Beneath the Fat and Gristle
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|REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Flesh For The Kult Of Death le 18 septembre sur War Anthem Records. À noter le renouvellement des trois-quarts du line-up avec le leader Haubersson en seul survivant. Tracklist :
01. Flesh for the Kult of Death
02. Bodybag Inferno
03. The Graverobber
04. Pool of Blood
05. Hellhole
06. Tombstalker
07. Death Kult Maniacs
08. Priest of Flesh
09. Demon Dawn
10. The Last Farewell
11. All I Had (I Gave)
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|I Know What I Saw, est le premier album des Américains de LOCKSTEP (Alternative Rock / Shoegaze / Doom, USA). Celui-ci sortira le sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Solvent Sound" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Survival Instinct
02. Ash In The Water
03. Title Of The World
04. Soft Gauze Of Time
05. Dog In The House Of Plenty
06. Half Measures
07. Solvent Sound
08. Return
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|WALLS OF JERICHO (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album, le premier en dix ans, le 13 novembre prochain via Napalm Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre System Error: Humanity et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers "The Ascent", un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. True Til' Death
02. Beginning
03. The Flame
04. The Ascent
05. Broken Mouths Can't Speak (featuring D Randall Blythe)
06. Untouchable
07. Rise
08. Agency
09. Unchained
10. The End Before
11. Humanity (featuring Guy Kozowyk)
12. Borrowed Ground
13. Last Judgement
14. A Brighter Fire (featuring Patsy Puopolo & Matthew Ruby)
15. The Reckoning
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