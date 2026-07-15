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(Lien direct) I Know What I Saw, est le premier album des Américains de LOCKSTEP (Alternative Rock / Shoegaze / Doom, USA). Celui-ci sortira le sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Solvent Sound" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Survival Instinct

02. Ash In The Water

03. Title Of The World

04. Soft Gauze Of Time

05. Dog In The House Of Plenty

06. Half Measures

07. Solvent Sound

08. Return





<a href="https://lockstepnoise.bandcamp.com/album/i-know-what-i-saw">I Know What I Saw de LOCKSTEP</a>