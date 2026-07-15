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Les news du 15 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 15 Juillet 2026 Lockstep - Queens Of The Stone Age - Walls Of Jericho
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I Know What I Saw, est le premier album des Américains de LOCKSTEP (Alternative Rock / Shoegaze / Doom, USA). Celui-ci sortira le sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Solvent Sound" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Survival Instinct
02. Ash In The Water
03. Title Of The World
04. Soft Gauze Of Time
05. Dog In The House Of Plenty
06. Half Measures
07. Solvent Sound
08. Return

»
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QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE (Rock, USA) vient de dévoiler en vidéo un nouveau single intitulé "Easy Street". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

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WALLS OF JERICHO (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album, le premier en dix ans, le 13 novembre prochain via Napalm Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre System Error: Humanity et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers "The Ascent", un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. True Til' Death
02. Beginning
03. The Flame
04. The Ascent
05. Broken Mouths Can't Speak (featuring D Randall Blythe)
06. Untouchable
07. Rise
08. Agency
09. Unchained
10. The End Before
11. Humanity (featuring Guy Kozowyk)
12. Borrowed Ground
13. Last Judgement
14. A Brighter Fire (featuring Patsy Puopolo & Matthew Ruby)
15. The Reckoning
Thrasho AxGxB
15 Juillet 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Lockstep
 Lockstep
2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Queens Of The Stone Age
 Queens Of The Stone Age
Rock - 1996 - Etats-Unis		   
Walls Of Jericho
 Walls Of Jericho
1998 - Etats-Unis		   
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Putrescence
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In Conspiracies We Trust
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End It! (EP)
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