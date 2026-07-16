»

(Lien direct) ATOMIC AGGRESSOR (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Occult Forces le sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Chalice Of Despair" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Souls Degradation

02. Forms From The Occult

03. The Chalice Of Despair

04. Evil From Beneath

05. Dwellers Of The Unknown

06. Divided To Conceived

07. As I Descend

08. Tormenting Voices





<a href="https://atomicaggressor.bandcamp.com/album/the-occult-forces">The Occult Forces de ATOMIC AGGRESSOR</a>