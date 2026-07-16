Les news du 16 Juillet 2026
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Les news du 16 Juillet 2026 Atomic Aggressor
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|ATOMIC AGGRESSOR (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Occult Forces le sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Chalice Of Despair" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Souls Degradation
02. Forms From The Occult
03. The Chalice Of Despair
04. Evil From Beneath
05. Dwellers Of The Unknown
06. Divided To Conceived
07. As I Descend
08. Tormenting Voices
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