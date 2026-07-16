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Les news du 16 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 16 Juillet 2026 Firtan - Megascavenger - Skumstrike - Ludgar - Xion - Sněť - Necromonger - Soulgrind - Deceptor - Grit! - Teratum - Shadowmare - Atomic Aggressor
»
(Lien direct)
FIRTAN (Pagan/Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Helios qui sortira le 2 octobre via AOP Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Himsa
2. Kalikas Tongue
3. Ambrosia
4. Solis Currus
5. Ascension
6. Wide Open Eye
7. Helios
8. The Form Revealed
9. Revealing Prana
10. The Hierophant Way (feat. James McClellan Dorton III - Ne Obliviscaris)
11. Shadows Of A Dawn Unborn (feat. Christian Höll - Vinsta)

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(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MEGASCAVENGER (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson, Suède) a partagé le morceau "Exploding Casket Syndrome" tiré de son nouveau disque Toxic Noxious Undeath qui sort le 13 août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Graveyard Dreams and Bonehouse Screams
(feat. Kam Lee/Massacre)
02. Corpses Below
(feat. Felix Stass/Crematory)
03. Exploding Casket Syndrome
(feat. Erik Rundqvist/Vomitory)
04. Heading For the Furnace
(feat. Max Otero/Mercyless)
05. A World of Fire and Brimstone
(feat. Dave Ingram/Benediction)
06. Fleshburner Yearner
(feat. Michael H Andersen/Thorium)
07. As Purgatory Ascends
(feat. Jan Bergmann Jepsen/Maceration)
08. Toxic Noxious Undeath
(feat. Silvester Koorevaar/Fondlecorpse)
09. Shallow Grave Overflow
(feat. Dave Rotten/Avulsed)
10. The Morbid Rides Again
(feat. Peter Svensson/Void Moon)

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SKUMSTRIKE (Black/Speed/Punk, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Flawless Intrigue From Hell le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Death Reckoning
2. Venomous Spiral
3. Braise the Dead
4. Mastery of Sin
5. Flawless Intrigue from Hell
6. Endless Warlust
7. Ironclad Fate
8. Glacial Winds of Perdition
9. Sacred Fornication
10. Satanic Metal Fucking Hell [Abigail cover]

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(Lien direct)
LUDGAR (Black/Thrash, Autriche) sortira son premier full-length Violent Visions le 25 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Incantatio
2. Enchanted by Decay
3. Violent Visions (In the Claws of Ergot)
4. Skull Splitting Sodomy
5. Fire and Wrath
6 Serpents Poison
7. Molochian Rites
8. Forces of Abhorration
9. Black Torture
10. Abyssopelagic Descent

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(Lien direct)
XION (Thrash Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album When Stars Collide le 8 septembre via Fireflash Records. Tracklist :

1. Hands Will Be Cut
2. Burned Onto You
3. Phantom of Blood
4. Total Euphoria
5. Granted Wings (Let Me Fly)
6. Dead By the Night
7. Mirror Shield
8. Zero Light

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(Lien direct)
SNĚŤ (Death Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouveau disque V bažinách vědomí le 10 septembre sur Me Saco Un Ojo (LP & K7) et Dark Descent Records (CD & K7). Tracklist :

1) Tíha světů
2) Kladivo ve tmě
3) Natur
4) Ve stínu slunce
5) Apokalyptický smaragd budoucí doby
6) Moskyt
7) Jako každý
8) Nekončící koloběh snění a probouzení
9) Dřevěný kůl
10) Znetvořená panna

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(Lien direct)
NECROMONGER (Death/Goregrind, Bulgarie) vient de sortir son premier long-format Emanation of the Dying Perceptions via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Beyond the Pleasure Principle
02. Born in Grave Wax
03. Dissection of Consciosness
04. Meconium Eater
05. Confessions of a Dead Poet
06. Clite Skinner
07. Extract of Rotting Fetus
08. Bloody Picasso
09. Autophagous Erection
10. Slaughter to the Bones
11. Necromonger (inst.) *CD Bonus
12. Necrocannibal Polution *CASS bonus

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(Lien direct)
SOULGRIND (Gothic/Black, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Ad Pulchram Mortem le 14 août sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01 Nousee Musta Lintu
02. The Origin of The White Serpent
03. Jylhä Metsämies (vidéo)
04 The Last Day of Therinon
05. In The Circus of Tuonela
06. Dark Water Wide (lyric video)
07. Tears of The Earth (lyric video)
08. A Whispered Curse Upon The Gale
09. As A Narrow Fjord Descends
10. Into The Shadows of Devotion

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(Lien direct)
DECEPTOR (Thrash Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Street General" issu de son premier long-format Reign of Terror prévu le 21 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Red Dawn
2. Human Cavity
3. GI Joe Headstomp
4. Join or Die
5. Combat Patrol
6. Firing Squad
7. Whammer
8. Fog of War
8. Street General
9. Corpse Corps

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(Lien direct)
GRIT! (Brutal Death/Grind avec des ex-Happy Face, France) vient de sortir son premier enregistrement So Far So Good. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Spotify. Une sortie physique en CD est prévue la semaine prochaine en autoproduction via 37 Brutality.

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(Lien direct)
TERATUM (Black/Thrash, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Total Void" extrait de son premier EP Ordnance of Spiritual Warfare à venir le 21 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dead in the Marshes
2. Leviathan Rise
3. Total Void
4. Metropolis of Death

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(Lien direct)
SHADOWMARE (Melodic Death/Thrash, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Transfiguration le 11 aout en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. When We Fall
2. Embrace the Way
3. Sacrificar Para Ganhar (feat. Poli Correia)
4. Transfiguration
5. What Remains
6. The Will to Survive
7. Now We Rise

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ATOMIC AGGRESSOR (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Occult Forces le sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Chalice Of Despair" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Souls Degradation
02. Forms From The Occult
03. The Chalice Of Despair
04. Evil From Beneath
05. Dwellers Of The Unknown
06. Divided To Conceived
07. As I Descend
08. Tormenting Voices
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
16 Juillet 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dionysiaque
 Dionysiaque
La Tourbe des rêves
2026 - I, Voidhanger Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Atomic Aggressor
 Atomic Aggressor
Death Metal - 1985 - Chili		   
Firtan
 Firtan
Pagan/Black Metal - 2010 - Allemagne		   
Sněť
 Sněť
Death Metal - 2018 - République Tchèque		   
Soulgrind
 Soulgrind
Pagan/Black/Gothique - 1992 - Finlande		   
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Comment Est La Nuit ?
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