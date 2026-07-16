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(Lien direct) SOULGRIND (Gothic/Black, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Ad Pulchram Mortem le 14 août sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01 Nousee Musta Lintu

02. The Origin of The White Serpent

03. Jylhä Metsämies (vidéo)

04 The Last Day of Therinon

05. In The Circus of Tuonela

06. Dark Water Wide (lyric video)

07. Tears of The Earth (lyric video)

08. A Whispered Curse Upon The Gale

09. As A Narrow Fjord Descends

10. Into The Shadows of Devotion



<a href="https://soulgrind.bandcamp.com/album/ad-pulchram-mortem">Ad Pulchram Mortem de Soulgrind</a>