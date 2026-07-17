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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Truck Violence
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Les news du 17 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 17 Juillet 2026 Bound to Prevail - Äxe - Quicksand - Gorod - Miscreance - Agenda Sounds Like Hell - Firtan - Sev Lezu - Kyrios - Nothingness - Cartilage - Toranaga UK - Hessian - YHWH - Killer - Ophiolatry - Clegane - Sycomore - Razorvoid
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BOUND TO PREVAIL (Death Metal, Malte) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Enthroned in Torment paru en janvier via Lethal Scissor Records.

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ÄXE (Black/Speed, Angleterre) sort aujourd'hui sur Caligari Records sa deuxième démo Autogeddon. Tracklist :

1. Warriors Of The Death Raid
2. Violent Hedonism
3. Gunned Down Dead
4. Weapon Creed
5. Dark Justice
6. Distortion To Hell
7. Proclamator Violator
8. Rise From Your Tombs

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C'est aujourd'hui sur Equal Vision Records que sort Bring On The Psychics, nouvel album des vétérans de QUICKSAND (Post-Hardcore, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Get To It
02. Regenerate
03. Agency
04. Crystallize
05. Supercollider
06. In Full Color
07. Days You Run To
08. Cool Guy
09. Moving Forward
10. Bring On The Psychics

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GOROD (Death Technico-Mélodique, France) a dévoilé deux extraits de son prochain album intitulé The Ember Gone prévu pour le 28 août via Base Productions, ceux-ci s'écoutent ci-dessous :

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MISCREANCE (Death / Thrash, Italie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Reminiscence qui sortira le 28 août via Season Of Mist. "Oracle’s Rift" se découvre ci-dessous :

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AGENDA SOUNDS LIKE HELL: Voici un rappel des concerts à venir autour de Lyon organisés par l'association, la fin d'année sera chargée en belles dates :


SEPTEMBRE


> 12.09 : AEPHANEMER + LES BÂTARDS DU ROI à Ô Totem Live
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/aephanemer/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/AephanemerLyon2026

> 25.09 : HAVOK + BLOOD RED THRONE + XONOR + ERADIKATED à Ô Totem Live
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/havok2026/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/HavokLyon2026


OCTOBRE


> 13.10 : ONSLAUGHT au Rock’n’Eat (nouvelle date suite au report !)
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/onslaught/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/Onslaught-Lyon2026

> 18.10 - ANNULÉ : TEXTURES à La Rayonne

> 21.10 : GLORYHAMMER + MAJESTICA + ARION à La Rayonne
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/gloryhammer/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/GloryhammerLyon2026

> 29.10 : GET THE SHOT à La Rayonne
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/gettheshot2026-10/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/GetTheShot-Lyon2026


NOVEMBRE

> 04.11 : Long Distance Calling au Marché Gare
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/longdistancecalling/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/LongDistanceCallingLyon2026

> 05.11 : Master Boot Record + Fulci + Arottenbit à Ô Totem Live
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/masterbootrecord/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/MasterBootRecordLyon2026

> 07.11 : Kamelot + Exit Eden + Temperance à La Rayonne
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/kamelot2026/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/Kamelot2026

> 10.11 : Impericon Festival 2026 with Carnifex + Despised Icon + Suffocation + Gates To Hell à La Rayonne
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/impericonfestival2026/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/CarnifexLyon2026

> 14.11 : Anneke Van Giersbergen + Lesoir à Ô Totem Live
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/annekevangiersbergen/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/AnnekeVanGiersbergen2026

> 25.11 : Accept + Dynazty + Tailgunner au Transbordeur
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/accept-50yearsofmetal/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/Accept2026

> 26.11 : Imperial Triumphant + Knoll à Ô Totem Live
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/imperialtriumphant/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/ImperialTriumphant2026


DÉCEMBRE

> 03.12 : Eluveitie + Pain + Wolfheart au Transbordeur
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/eluveitie/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/EluveitieLyon2026
```

JANVIER 2027

> 20.01 : Orden Ogan + Ensiferum + Angus McSix à La Rayonne
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/ordenogan/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/OrdenOgan2026


FÉVRIER 2027

> 04.02 : Revnoir + Ice Sealed Eyes au Club Transbo
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/revnoir2027/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/RevnoirLyon2027

> 07.02 : Whitechapel + Sylosis + 200 Stab Wounds + Tribal Gaze à La Rayonne
Lien infos et billetterie : https://slhproductions.fr/agenda/whitechapel2027/
Event Facebook : https://bit.ly/WhitechapelLyon2027

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FIRTAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Helios le 2 octobre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Himsa
2. Kalikas Tongue
3. Ambrosia
4. Solis Currus
5. Ascension
6. Wide Open Eye
7. Helios
8. The Form Revealed
9. Revealing Prana
10. The Hierophant
11. Shadows of a Dawn Unborn
12. Man of Iron [Bathory cover]

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SEV LEZU (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Blood Conscript le 28 août sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :

1. ...Into Darkness
2. The Stillborn
3. Corpse Step
4. Blood Conscript
5. Revenge
6. The Ritual of Bone and Blade
7. Man's Evil Gift

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KYRIOS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Blood Constellation le 7 août chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Devour Thine Own Son
2. A Highborn Sacrifice
3. Astrophage
4. Gifts Of Khaos Gods

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NOTHINGNESS (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Vanquishing Providence" extrait de son nouvel opus Godslaughter à venir le 31 juillet via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Incinerated Immediately
2. Convulsing Putrefaction
3. Skull Evulsion
4. Trenchant Glunch
5. Vanquishing Providence
6. Divine Irresponsibility
7. Incredible Violence
8. Umbral Spear
9. Novus Hegemonikon

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CARTILAGE (Death/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album Operating Altar le 11 septembre sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Metal, Bone, and Sinew
2. S.C.D. (Sudden Cardiac Death)
3. The Autopsy: A Surgical Sonata
4. The Sanguine Fiend
5. A Lymphatic Labyrinth of Roiling Rot
6. Among the Offal
7. Anatomical Incantations
8. The Operating Altar
9. Stitch by Stitch

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TORANAGA UK (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) rejoint Fireflash Records pour la sortie d'un prochain disque. Les Anglais seront en tournée européenne cette automne en première partie d'Onslaught.

08.10.2026 NL Arnhem - Willemeen
09.10.2026 NL Hoogeveen - Het Podium
10.10.2026 BE Kortrijk - De Verlichte Geest
11.10.2026 NL Sittard - Poppodium Volt
12.10.2026 FR Paris - Petit Bain
13.10.2026 FR Lyon - RocknEat
14.10.2026 IT Verona - Damage Inc Club
15.10.2026 SL Nova Gorica - Mostovna
16.10.2026 AT Vienna - Escape
17.10.2026 CZ Jablunkov - Rock Cafe
18.10.2026 PL Krakow - Klub Zascianek
19.10.2026 DE Dresden - Chemiefabrik
20.10.2026 DE Heilbronn - Maschinenfabrik
21.10.2026 DE Osnabrück - Bastard Club
22.10.2026 DE Duesseldorf - Pitcher
23.10.2026 DE Freiburg - Crash
24.10.2026 DE Geiselwind - Musichall
25.10.2026 LU Esch Belval - MK Bar

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HESSIAN (Black Metal, USA) et YHWH (Black/Death, Belgique/Thaïlande) vont sortir sur Wormholedeath un split commun intitulé Rapture & Perversion. Tracklist :

1. Hessian - Archon in the Circle of Iron
2. Hessian - Into the Night of the One Who Sits on the Throne of Obsidian
3. Hessian - Demon Night
4. Hessian - Black Leather Nun
5. YHWH - Gravebound
6. YHWH - Supposed to Rot
7. YHWH - Rapture & Perversion

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KILLER (Heavy/Speed, Belgique) sortira son ultime opus The Grand Finale le 11 septembre chez High Roller Records. Tracklist :

01. Loaded Gun
02. Welcome In The Real World
03. The Grand Finale
04. Gone Too Soon
05. Roll The Dice
06. Hard Day Coming
07. Don't Get Me Wrong
08. The Fire Still Burns
09. In The Eye Of The Storm
10. What You See Is What You Get

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OPHIOLATRY (Brutal Death, Brésil) a signé sur Combat Records.

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CLEGANE (Doom/Grunge/Sludge, France) sortira son nouvel album Ocean of Black Thoughts le 2 octobre via Almost Famous. Tracklist :

1. Abandoned Temple Fate
2. Luminose
3. Mutt
4. A Room Full of Strangers
5. Sun Decay
6. Ocean of Black Thoughts

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SYCOMORE (Noise Rock/Sludge, France) vient de publier un live à la Manufacture de Saint-Quentin enregistré le 22 mai dernier.

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RAZORVOID (Thrash/Death/Punk, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Into the Void le 2 octobre sur Jawbreaker Records. Tracklist :

01. Sign of the Curse
02. Into the Void
03. Blasphemic Assault
04. Desolate Future
05. An Everlasting Flame
06. Under the Lash
07. Rituals of the Damned
08. The Howling Wind
09. 422 Gutterpunx
10. White Death
11. Jaws of Perdition
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Chri$
17 Juillet 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Scasm
 Scasm
Punished By Disembowelment
2026 - New Standard Elite		   
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Wiring Of Violence
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GROUPES DU JOUR
Cartilage
 Cartilage
2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Firtan
 Firtan
Pagan/Black Metal - 2010 - Allemagne		   
Gorod
 Gorod
Death Technico-Mélodique - 2005 - France		   
Hessian
 Hessian
Belgique		   
Miscreance
 Miscreance
Death / Thrash - 2018 - Italie		   
Nothingness
 Nothingness
2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Ophiolatry
 Ophiolatry
Anti-Christian Brutal Blasphemous Satanic Evil Death Metal - 1998 - Brésil		   
Quicksand
 Quicksand
Post-Hardcore - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Sycomore
 Sycomore
2015 - France		   
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