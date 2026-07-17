»

(Lien direct) KILLER (Heavy/Speed, Belgique) sortira son ultime opus The Grand Finale le 11 septembre chez High Roller Records. Tracklist :



01. Loaded Gun

02. Welcome In The Real World

03. The Grand Finale

04. Gone Too Soon

05. Roll The Dice

06. Hard Day Coming

07. Don't Get Me Wrong

08. The Fire Still Burns

09. In The Eye Of The Storm

10. What You See Is What You Get



