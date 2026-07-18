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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Devourment
 Devourment - Pious Impiety ... (C)
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Truck Violence
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Lycosia
 Lycosia - Lycosia (C)
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 Nirriti - Dhrupad Anutpada ... (C)
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Les news du 3 Juillet 2026
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Les news du 18 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 18 Juillet 2026 Kalt Vindur - Death by Design FL - Beaten to Death - Fuming Mouth - Game Over - Necrocene - Avulsed - W.M.D. - Eternal Mourn - Servant - Eaten by Sharks - Aphonic Threnody - Horresque
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KALT VINDUR (Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus The Void Of Time qui sort le 27 novembre chez The Circle Music. Tracklist :

01. Suspended In Emptiness
02. The Void Of Time
03. In Silence
04. Lost In Infinity
05. The Path Of Sin
06. On The Way To...
07. Ataraxia
08. Jesien

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Le one-man band DEATH BY DESIGN FL (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Trial of a Species le 28 juillet en autoproduction. Tracklist :

01. DOCKET OPEN
02. COUNT I: PERMISSION REVOKED
03. EXHIBIT A: THE FIRST PATCH
04. COUNT II: PREDATORY DESIGN
05. EXHIBIT B: HUMAN OS LEAK
06. COUNT III: AUTOMATED CRUELTY
07. EXHIBIT C: SUBSCRIPTION BASED BODY
08. COUNT IV: WAR AS COMMERCE
09. EXHIBIT D: EMPATHY HOAX
10. COUNT V: GENOCIDE & PROFIT
11. CLOSING ARGUMENT: THE SPECIES SPEAKS
12. VERDICT: OBSOLETE
13. BONUS TRACK: APPEAL DENIED

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BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Vntrve le 23 octobre via Mas-Kina Recordings.

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FUMING MOUTH (Death/Crust, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque The Ringing Bell sur Triple-B Records. Tracklist :

1. Cheat Death
2. Self-Exhumed
3. Finally Fearless
4. A Blaze of Nihilism
5. After Oblivion
6. Hidden in the Moor
7. Vivid Revelations
8. Flourishing Flesh
9. The Ringing Bell
10. Barbarian Scourge
11. Respect Mortality

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GAME OVER (Thrash Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus When Darkness Falls le 18 septembre chez Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

1 Hollow And Cold
2 Two Souls One Flesh
3 Break Away
4 Fight For Your Mind
5 Scream It Out
6 What Fate Brings
7 Curse Of Strahd
8 Beneath The Ground
9 Self Denied
10 Command To Die

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NECROCENE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Scumocracy le 18 septembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. (Threshold)
2. Ordinary Enemy
3. Tempestarii
4. Scale of Grey
5. Scumocracy
6. (Stillpoint)
7. Human Lithification
8. Concrete Petrichor
9. Weapons of the Damned
10. The Lust of Us

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AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté "Spawn of Flesh" de Macabre End tiré de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis qui sort le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Le groupe en dévoile une nouvelle chaque vendredi jusqu'à sa sortie. Tracklist :

01. Expunging Mortalities (Funebre)
02. No Canonization (Carbonized)
03.
04. Abduction of Limbs (Old Funeral)
05. Spawn of Flesh (Macabre End)
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.

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W.M.D. (Thrash Metal, Canada) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Post Human Predator" issu de son nouvel abum Against All Warnings paru le mois dernier en indépendant.

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ETERNAL MOURN (Doom/Death avec des membres de Extirpation et Demonomancy, Italie) a partagé son premier EP Winds of Sorrow en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 20 juillet chez Terror From Hell Records. Tracklist :

01. Falling Tears
02. Embracing Tragedy
03. Winds of Sorrow

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SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Lux Ex Inferis le 2 octobre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. In Noctem
2. Tabula Rasa
3. Glorification
4. Thanatos, Embrace of the Night
5. De Profundis
6. Lux Fulget
7. Of Stones, Sleep and Death
8. The Accuser
9. Hypnos I See You

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EATEN BY SHARKS (Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Canada) vient de sortir son nouveau disque The Undertow of Hate sur CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. Vessels Torn
2. In Tidal Chaos
3. Capsized
4. Bodies Overboard
5. Treading Water
6. Dragged Under
7. Becoming Chum
8. Crimson Tide
9. Surfaced Remains

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APHONIC THRENODY (Funeral Doom/Death, Angleterre) a dévoilé le morceau "Why Did You Go" tiré de son nouvel opus Grace My Heart prévu le 7 août en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Grace My Heart
2. Blood Of Gods
3. And Solace I Did Not Find
4. Destroy Your Will To Die
5. Hooded Claw
6. Why Did You Go
7. A Promise
8. My Fire Will Live Eternally

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HORRESQUE (Blackened Death Metal, Allemagne) a sorti son nouveau single "Behind the Door" extrait de son prochain album Chasms Pt. III - The Dread prévu début 2027 en indépendant.
Thrasho Keyser
18 Juillet 2026

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