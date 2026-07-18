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(Lien direct) APHONIC THRENODY (Funeral Doom/Death, Angleterre) a dévoilé le morceau "Why Did You Go" tiré de son nouvel opus Grace My Heart prévu le 7 août en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Grace My Heart

2. Blood Of Gods

3. And Solace I Did Not Find

4. Destroy Your Will To Die

5. Hooded Claw

6. Why Did You Go

7. A Promise

8. My Fire Will Live Eternally



