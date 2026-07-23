Les news du 23 Juillet 2026
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Les news du 23 Juillet 2026 Hatebreed
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|Intitulé Fatal Paradox, le nouvel album d'HATEBREED (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 16 novembre prochain sur BLKIIBLK Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Kill Count Increase" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Kill Count Increase
02. The Carrion Choir
03. Decisions Become Destinies
04. Total Invincible
05. Fatal Paradox
06. Still A Threat
07. Sacrifice Season (featuring John Tardy)
08. Truth Is A Lion
09. Make The Demons Obey
10. None Left To Save
11. Poison Planet (Corrosion Of Conformity Cover)
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