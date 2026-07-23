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(Lien direct) Fatal Paradox, le nouvel album d'HATEBREED (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 16 novembre prochain sur BLKIIBLK Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Kill Count Increase" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Kill Count Increase

02. The Carrion Choir

03. Decisions Become Destinies

04. Total Invincible

05. Fatal Paradox

06. Still A Threat

07. Sacrifice Season (featuring John Tardy)

08. Truth Is A Lion

09. Make The Demons Obey

10. None Left To Save

11. Poison Planet (Corrosion Of Conformity Cover)



