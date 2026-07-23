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(Lien direct) VEILBURNER (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus All That Glimmers Is Gloam le 16 octobre sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :



1. Here is Thine Sabbath, So Mote it Chasm

2. Oblivion is Yours to Labyrinth

3. Vitriolic Hiss

4. Phænomena Obscura

5. Dis' Obedient Woe

6. Of Godslave and Blood Mortar

7. A Séance to Spectre

8. Golgothic Holocaust

9. All That Glimmers is Gloam



<a href="https://veilburnerband.bandcamp.com/album/all-that-glimmers-is-gloam">All That Glimmers is Gloam de VEILBURNER</a>