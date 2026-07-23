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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Illdisposed
 Illdisposed - There's Somet... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Feeding on Angels (C)
Par Cujo		   
Take It In Blood
 Take It In Blood - Exit Fro... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Saidan
 Saidan - Fangdriller: Scars... (C)
Par MaxCavalerheil		   
Truck Violence
 Truck Violence - The Weathe... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2026
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2026... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Devourment
 Devourment - Pious Impiety ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Lycosia
 Lycosia - Lycosia (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Horrifying
 Horrifying - Dreadful Paras... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nirriti
 Nirriti - Dhrupad Anutpada ... (C)
Par Ash		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Near Death Exper... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pustilence
 Pustilence - Beliefs Of Dea... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden - Senjutsu (C)
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Les news du 3 Juillet 2026
 Les news du 3 Juillet 2026 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Neglect
 Neglect - End It! (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dopethrone
 Dopethrone - Hochelaga (C)
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Les news du 23 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 23 Juillet 2026 Trench Warfare - Gorge - Litosth - Northern Krig - Amon Amarth - Forbidden - Replicant - Elitist - Endspace - Veilburner - Aspen Sanctum - Jotungrav - Space Chaser - Hatebreed
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(Lien direct)
TRENCH WARFARE (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Achtung! Destroy The Weak​ le 10 aout via Conjuring Records. Tracklist :

1) Follow the Circling Vultures
2) Dissenter
3) Might is Right
4) Embrace the Flames
5) Gluttonous Feast of Perversion
6) Fight and Die for the Bloodline
7) You Will Bow to the King
8) Achtung! Destroy The Weak

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(Lien direct)
GORGE (Brutal Death, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Without Inheritance" tiré de son premier long-format Deeds of Horror qui sort le 27 aout chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

​1. Sacred Misconception
2. Visions Before Dying
3. Mortal Decimation (Deeds Of Horror)
4. Interlude
5. Unhinged Punishment (ft. Angel Ochoa)
6. Without Inheritance
7. Fear Of Losing Another Vital Limb
8. Repetition Of The Kill

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(Lien direct)
LITOSTH (Melodic Black/Death, Brésil) a partagé son nouvel album Dreaming en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Defy
2. Ruin
3. Eclipse
4. Abyss
5. Monolith
6. Iconoclast
7. Nadir
8. Golgota

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(Lien direct)
NORTHERN KRIG (Black Metal, Norvège) a sorti sur Icelandic Fire un nouveau single intitulé "Return Of The Elfking".

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(Lien direct)
AMON AMARTH (Viking Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé The Allfather Awakens qui sortira le 2 octobre via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :

1. Gjallarhorn
2. Eight Legs Of Thunder
3. Kvasir’s Blood
4. We Rule The Waves
5. Upphaf
6. Die With A War Cry
7. Raven God
8. The Allfather Awakes
9. Oden’s Hunt
10. Ascending Like An Eagle

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FORBIDDEN (Thrash, États-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son album éponyme prévu pour le 23 octobre via BLKIIBLK Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Single Point Failure
2. Burning The Lungs Of Earth
3. Divided By Zero
4. DCLXVI
5. Psyclops
6. Jisei
7. Mutually Assured Dysfunction
8. Sycophantasy
9. The Burden
10. Sol Grave
11. Flower Of Life (Chaos By Design)

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(Lien direct)
REPLICANT (Technical/Avant-garde Death Metal, USA) et ELITIST (Death Metal, Danemark) vont sortir un split chez Transcending Obscurity Records avant la fin de l'année.

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ENDSPACE (Sci-Fi Black Metal, Canada) sortira son premier full-length First Contact le 2 octobre via Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

1. First Transmission
2. Second Transmission
3. Third Transmission
4. Fourth Transmission
5. Fifth Transmission
6. Sixth Transmission
7. Seventh Transmission
8. Eighth Transmission
9. Ninth Transmission

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(Lien direct)
VEILBURNER (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus All That Glimmers Is Gloam le 16 octobre sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

1. Here is Thine Sabbath, So Mote it Chasm
2. Oblivion is Yours to Labyrinth
3. Vitriolic Hiss
4. Phænomena Obscura
5. Dis' Obedient Woe
6. Of Godslave and Blood Mortar
7. A Séance to Spectre
8. Golgothic Holocaust
9. All That Glimmers is Gloam

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(Lien direct)
ASPEN SANCTUM (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée To Withhold the Need to Conquer le 7 août chez Fiadh Productions. Tracklist :

01 Without Illumination
02 Poisoned Life
03 Pillars
04 The Plains Grow From the Hide
05 The Mortal Trap
06 Ancient Sentience

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(Lien direct)
JOTUNGRAV (Progressive Folk/Black, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Elegi le 20 aout via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Vansinnesvisdom (07:53)
02. Återfödd (07:51)
03. Segern (11:30)
04. Elegi (13:50)

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SPACE CHASER (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Blade Serpents" extrait de son nouvel album Razorblade Bay à venir le 11 septembre sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. Razorblade Bay >>> https://youtu.be/jmHHOe9gEjY
02. Mind Melting Machine >>> https://youtu.be/U6O41yWQ23w
03. We Are the Night >>> https://youtu.be/6OIxSA-wjKM
04. No Gods, No Dawn
05. 8 Minutes
06. We Bow To None
07. Blade Serpents
08. Even The Score
09. The Coffin
10. Razorblade Bay (Reprise)


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(Lien direct)
Intitulé Fatal Paradox, le nouvel album d'HATEBREED (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 16 novembre prochain sur BLKIIBLK Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Kill Count Increase" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Kill Count Increase
02. The Carrion Choir
03. Decisions Become Destinies
04. Total Invincible
05. Fatal Paradox
06. Still A Threat
07. Sacrifice Season (featuring John Tardy)
08. Truth Is A Lion
09. Make The Demons Obey
10. None Left To Save
11. Poison Planet (Corrosion Of Conformity Cover)
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
23 Juillet 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Murder Squad
 Murder Squad
Human Genocide / Blackness Within (EP)
2013 - Wolfsbane Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Amon Amarth
 Amon Amarth
Viking Metal - 1992 - Suède		   
Forbidden
 Forbidden
Thrash - 1985 - Etats-Unis		   
Gorge
 Gorge
2025 - Italie		   
Hatebreed
 Hatebreed
Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Space Chaser
 Space Chaser
2011 - Allemagne		   
Murder Squad
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Edoma
Hymns Of The Ice Kingdom
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Degenerated
Echoes of Infection
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Sanctuarium
Into The Mephitic Abyss
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Take It In Blood
Exit From Life
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Rotten Soil
I Worship Death
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Khôrada
Salt
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Feeding on Angels
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Illdisposed
There's Something Rotten......
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Fangdriller: Scars Beneath ...
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Punished By Disembowelment
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Eradikated
Wiring Of Violence
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Abyssurge
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La Tourbe des rêves
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Comment Est La Nuit ?
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Dweller of Carcosa
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Химните на разрушените свет...
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Let Pain Be Your Guide
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