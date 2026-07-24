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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 24 Juillet 2026
 Les news du 24 Juillet 2026... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Illdisposed
 Illdisposed - There's Somet... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Feeding on Angels (C)
Par Cujo		   
Take It In Blood
 Take It In Blood - Exit Fro... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Saidan
 Saidan - Fangdriller: Scars... (C)
Par MaxCavalerheil		   
Truck Violence
 Truck Violence - The Weathe... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2026
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2026... (N)
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Devourment
 Devourment - Pious Impiety ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Lycosia
 Lycosia - Lycosia (C)
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Horrifying
 Horrifying - Dreadful Paras... (C)
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Nirriti
 Nirriti - Dhrupad Anutpada ... (C)
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Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Near Death Exper... (C)
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Pustilence
 Pustilence - Beliefs Of Dea... (C)
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Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden - Senjutsu (C)
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Les news du 3 Juillet 2026
 Les news du 3 Juillet 2026 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Neglect
 Neglect - End It! (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dopethrone
 Dopethrone - Hochelaga (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 24 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 24 Juillet 2026 Insomnium - Deteriorot - Svjetlost - Chamber Of Unlight - Madball
»
(Lien direct)
INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Netherworlds qui sortira le 16 octobre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Cold Song
2. Shadowlife
3. Remembrance
4. Gleam In The Black
5. The Hour Grows Late
6. Arch Of The Sky
7. Pathways Of The Night
8. Ethereal Sleep
9. The Banished
10. Journey's End

»
(Lien direct)
DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer sur Xtreem Music avec tout un tas de bonus son EP Ceremonies of Blasphemy enregistré en 1991 mais sorti seulement en 2015. Les détails :

1991 / Original 7''EP Version
1. Eternal Darkness
2. Vile
3. Ritual Ceremonies of Blasphemous Horror *
(*) Bonus from same studio session

2025 / Tribute to Slayer (bonus single)
4. Read Between the Lies

2026 / Redux (bonus)
5. Eternal Darkness (35th Anniversary Redo)

1990 / Unreleased Demo (as MORTUARY)
6. The Afterlife
7. Vile Disfigurement
8. Eternal Darkness
9. Ceremonies of Blasphemy
(Unreleased Demo recorded for Thrash Records)

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SVJETLOST (Doom/Stoner avec Jamie Kobić de Gavran, Pays-Bas) sort aujourd'hui son premier album The Forever Silent sur Shadow of Sorrow Records. Tracklist :

1. Above the Mountains
2. Lands of Suffering
3. The Golden Lilies
4. Between the Peaks

»
(Lien direct)
CHAMBER OF UNLIGHT (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Avernus en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 juillet via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. One With the One
2. Wraithlike
3. Night Chasm
4. Polkuni
5. The Dagger
6. Rise Above
7. Where Light Does Not Dare to Enter
8. Dominus Tenebrarum

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Not Your Kingdom, le nouvel album de MADBALL (Hardcore) sort ce jour sur Metal Blade Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Tethered
02. Flammable
03. Rebelude
04. Rebel Kids
05. Don’t MisStep
06. What Say You
07. Stab Wounds
08. Sunrise
09. Life’s A Mural
10. Family First
11. Clockwork
12. IWI
13. The Ride
14. Chase A Dream
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
24 Juillet 2026

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
24/07/2026 09:33
Excellent le CHAMBER OF UNLIGHT, hâte d'écouter le reste ! Sourire

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Eternal Evil
 Eternal Evil
Forever Feared
2026 - Listenable Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Chamber Of Unlight
 Chamber Of Unlight
Black Metal - 2016 - Finlande		   
Deteriorot
 Deteriorot
Death Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Insomnium
 Insomnium
Death Metal Mélodique - 1997 - Finlande		   
Madball
 Madball
Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
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