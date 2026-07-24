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(Lien direct) DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer sur Xtreem Music avec tout un tas de bonus son EP Ceremonies of Blasphemy enregistré en 1991 mais sorti seulement en 2015. Les détails :



1991 / Original 7''EP Version

1. Eternal Darkness

2. Vile

3. Ritual Ceremonies of Blasphemous Horror *

(*) Bonus from same studio session



2025 / Tribute to Slayer (bonus single)

4. Read Between the Lies



2026 / Redux (bonus)

5. Eternal Darkness (35th Anniversary Redo)



1990 / Unreleased Demo (as MORTUARY)

6. The Afterlife

7. Vile Disfigurement

8. Eternal Darkness

9. Ceremonies of Blasphemy

(Unreleased Demo recorded for Thrash Records)



<a href="https://xtreemmusic.bandcamp.com/album/ceremonies-of-blasphemy-35th-anniversary">Ceremonies of Blasphemy (35th Anniversary) de DETERIOROT</a>