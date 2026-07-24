INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Netherworlds qui sortira le 16 octobre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Cold Song
2. Shadowlife
3. Remembrance
4. Gleam In The Black
5. The Hour Grows Late
6. Arch Of The Sky
7. Pathways Of The Night
8. Ethereal Sleep
9. The Banished
10. Journey's End
Intitulé Not Your Kingdom, le nouvel album de MADBALL (Hardcore) sort ce jour sur Metal Blade Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Tethered
02. Flammable
03. Rebelude
04. Rebel Kids
05. Don’t MisStep
06. What Say You
07. Stab Wounds
08. Sunrise
09. Life’s A Mural
10. Family First
11. Clockwork
12. IWI
13. The Ride
14. Chase A Dream
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24/07/2026 09:33