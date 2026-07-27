Les news du 27 Juillet 2026 News Les news du 27 Juillet 2026 Accursed Womb - Frostbite Terror - Sardonic Witchery » (Lien direct) ACCURSED WOMB (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Womb of the Ibex" extrait de sa prochaine compilation Hymns of Blasphemous Fornication à venir le 22 août chez Nespithe Records. Elle contiendra des enregistrements post-2022, notamment les EP Crown of Piss (2022) et Prison Coward ainsi que la démo Promo 2023. Tracklist :



1. Invocation Of The Necrovat

2. Womb of The Ibex

3. Maimed Holy Flesh

4. Promo 2023 Intro

5. Wasp Bone \\ Vocal Test

6. Intro To Oblivation (SPT Cover)

7. Crown of Piss

8. Euphoric Loathing

9. Flesh Vermin

10. Ceremonial Vein Corruption

11. Grotesque Sermons of the Dismebodied

12. Flesh Prison (First Sequence)



<a href="https://nespitherecords.bandcamp.com/album/hymns-of-blasphemous-fornication">Hymns of Blasphemous Fornication de Accursed Womb</a>

» (Lien direct) FROSTBITE TERROR (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Into the Frozen Depths via Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01. Frost And Snow

02. Tracks On The Snow

03. What Do The Dead Care

04. Cheap Tricks

05. Maan Multa

06. Gehenna

07. Into The Depths

08. The Hero (Has Fallen)

09. Frosty Adventures

10. Happy Ox (bonus track)



<a href="https://frostbiteterror.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-frozen-depths">Into The Frozen Depths de Frostbite Terror</a>

» (Lien direct) SARDONIC WITCHERY (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Hell’s Thorns Attack le 1er septembre sur Firecum Records. Tracklist :



1.Crown Of Burning Spikes

2.Hateful Evil Throne

3.Unholy Conqueror

4.Sabbath Of Sadistic Desire

5.Ego Sum Rex Ignis Aeternus

6.Cult Of A Thousand Horns

7.Raped By Horrendous Night

8.Dark Moon Slaughter





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