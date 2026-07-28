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Les news du 28 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 28 Juillet 2026 Grin - Ripper - Sallow Moth - Tsirhic - Rapid - Slug Gore - Watcher - Windswept - Aschen - Wharflurch - Komutator
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GRIN (Sludge/Stoner, Allemagne) a sorti un nouveau single baptisé "Fuller". Il figurera, comme d'autres qui vont suivre, sur le prochain album du duo planifié pour janvier 2027.

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RIPPER (Death/Thrash, Chili) a sorti son nouveau disque Towards Rebirth via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

01. The Secular Awakening
02. World of Darkness
03. Towards Rebirth
04. Final Hologram
05. Into the Coldness of Land of Dead
06. The Source Exterminator
07. Messages from the Other Side
08. The Secret Dawn
09. The End of Universe
10. Procession to the Eternal Rest

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SALLOW MOTH (Progressive Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Hydrophilous Brood sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Nebulous Appendages of Vacillant Seafoam
2. Distended in Panglacial Advent
3. Driftmoth Vivisector
4. Biohybrid Virulence
5. Arcane Benthic Umbilicus
6. Polymorphic Gnaw
7. Hydrophilous Brood
8. Serene Aqueous Leech

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Le one-man band TSIRHIC (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP To Satan I Reply... le 21 août via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Blessed Be [4:57]
2. H.I.P.C. [4:36]
3. God Dethroned [6:07]
4. The Prophecy of Gog [4:31]
5. Mockery of Solitude [4:26]

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RAPID (Speed Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "The Path of Illusions" tiré de son premier longue-durée Enter the Realm of Fire qui sort le 21 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Witchcraft of Horror
3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)
4. Necromantic Warriors
5. Gaze of the Black Void
6. Horemheb
7. Black Poison
8. Moonless Night
9. Pest Eater
10. The Path of Illusions
11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames

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SLUG GORE (Death Metal, Hardcore) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Pillars of Eco-Terror Saga le 25 septembre chez Time To Kill Records.

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WATCHER (Heavy Metal, Suède) propose en écoute le titre "Chalice of Light" issu de son nouvel album Mistress of Our Time prévu le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sorceress
2. Utvalda Svärdets Natt
3. Out Of Your Sight
4. Down From Skies Divine
5. Chalice Of Light
6. 2084
7. Cult Of Andromeda
8. Glömskans Sjö
9. Chosen By Fate
10. The Raven

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WINDSWEPT (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouveau disque A Sign of the Cloven Hoof le 25 septembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Behind the Masks of Piety [11:01]
2. Goat-footed [5:58]
3. Buried Face Down [4:43]
4. Thieves of the Stars [8:29]
5. Towards the Abandoned Church [4:52]

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ASCHEN (Black Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Azken Arbolak" extrait de son premier long-format The Never Ending Search paru en numérique en mars et dont la version CD est prévue le 31 juillet chez Wormholedeath.

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WHARFLURCH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Mycodeath and Rebirth in the Outer Clusters via Personal Records (LP & CD), Gurgling Gore (LP & K7) et Dawnbreed Records (LP & CD). Tracklist :

1. Death Toll Horror
2. Forgotten Temple
3. Non Zero Expanse
4. Headless God
5. Dimensional Parasite
6. The Leaving Orbs
7. Revelations Ov The Spore Lords
8. Mycodeath And Rebirth Awakening The Emissary

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KOMUTATOR (Thrash Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album We Don't Owe You Anything le 18 septebre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

1. Harbinger
2. The Doom We Crave
3. Let It Bomb
4. Inhuman Resources
5. Metathesiophobia (instrumental)
6. Watch Beauty Die
7. Monster
8. Season of Storms
9. We Don't Owe You Anything

Thrasho Keyser
28 Juillet 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Red Hot Chili Peppers
 Red Hot Chili Peppers
Mother's Milk
1989 - EMI		   
Grimveil
 Grimveil
Beneath the Veil of Silent Woods
2026 - Purity Through Fire		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ripper
 Ripper
Death / Thrash - 2007 - Chili		   
Sallow Moth
 Sallow Moth
Death Metal Progressif - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Wharflurch
 Wharflurch
Death Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Mother's Milk
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Grimveil
Beneath the Veil of Silent ...
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Sallow Moth
Hydrophilous Brood
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Relic
Crown Of Flies (EP)
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Gigan
Quasi-Hallucinogenic Sonic ...
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Schattenvald
Alle hernach
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Grit!
So Far So Good
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Final Resting Place
Third World Tribunal
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Eternal Evil
Forever Feared
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Noir Pâle
Major Arcana
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Murder Squad
Human Genocide / Blackness ...
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Edoma
Hymns Of The Ice Kingdom
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Degenerated
Echoes of Infection
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Sanctuarium
Into The Mephitic Abyss
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Take It In Blood
Exit From Life
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Rotten Soil
I Worship Death
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Khôrada
Salt
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Soulburn
Feeding on Angels
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Illdisposed
There's Something Rotten......
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Saidan
Fangdriller: Scars Beneath ...
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Scasm
Punished By Disembowelment
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Eradikated
Wiring Of Violence
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Strup
Abyssurge
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Dionysiaque
La Tourbe des rêves
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La photo mystère du 16 Juillet 2026
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Truck Violence
The Weathervane Is My Body
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Hecate
Comment Est La Nuit ?
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Drunemeton
Dweller of Carcosa
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Cattle Hammer
Dark Thoughts With Lights Out
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Imprecation
Vomitum Tempestas (EP)
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