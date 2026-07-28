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(Lien direct) RIPPER (Death/Thrash, Chili) a sorti son nouveau disque Towards Rebirth via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :



01. The Secular Awakening

02. World of Darkness

03. Towards Rebirth

04. Final Hologram

05. Into the Coldness of Land of Dead

06. The Source Exterminator

07. Messages from the Other Side

08. The Secret Dawn

09. The End of Universe

10. Procession to the Eternal Rest



<a href="https://darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/towards-rebirth">Towards Rebirth de Ripper</a>