Revulsed a écrit : Hello all,



Well, the day has finally come, Damien and I thought it was high time to make the the unfortunate announcement that Revulsed has officially come to an end.



Without a permanent guitar or bass player, we were never capable of continuing at the level we had for the last 15 years. We wish to take the opportunity to firstly thank the very talented members of the Revulsed family over the years, Sheldon D'Costa, Konstantin Lühring, Mark Smith and Adam Wilkie, your contributions made Revulsed what it was and we love and appreciate you.



Also, a massive thank you to Stefan, Dennis and Permeated Records, Tito, Giorgio and Everlasting Spew Records and Deni and Brutal Mind.

Thank you also to the incredible Pär Olofsson, Daemorph, Aditia Wardhana, Rudi Yanto, Steve Crow and Toto Torture for creating the visuals and artwork of Revulsed. Also Jamie Bartee for lyrical contribution. Not forgetting the awesome Jason De Ron for his fantastic production and engineering skills.



The Revulsed bandcamp store will remain open and continue to fulfill orders until all physical stock is sold out. After which the digital downloads will still be available.



After I left InExordium, I wanted to create a death metal band that was truly world class and carried an intelligent and thought provoking lyrical subject matter that pointed to The Divine. I thank Yeshua for my time in Revulsed. His Holy Blood and Perfect Sacrifice is the only answer to the horrors of this sick and twisted world.



So, now, it's time to welcome a new chapter, Damo and I will continue to work together into the future and we both look forward to the journey that lies ahead.



God bless, Jayson and Damien.