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Les news du 29 Juillet 2026
News
Les news du 29 Juillet 2026 Deathcult - Sepulcrum - Epitaphe - Critical Defiance - Coward Kill Coward - Slaughtercult - Grey Shores - Flame - Rankken - Revulsed - Monolord - Russian Circles - Krallice - Primus
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|DEATHCULT (Trve Norwegian Black Metal, Norvège) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Cult Of The Dog prévu pour le 2 octobre via Soulseller Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...
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|Les Chiliens de SEPULCRUM (Death Metal, Chili) ont sorti le 24 juillet dernier via Chaos Records leur deuxième album intitulé Lacerator. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Lacerator
02. The Seven Gates
03. As I Die
04. Into The Infected Bowels
05. Ilusory Stench
06. Channeling The Oblivion
07. Phrenetic Psycophony
08. Entropic Decomposition
09. Let Me Desecrate You
10. Multideformation
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|EPITAPHE (Death / Doom, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé III le 11 septembre prochain via Aesthetic Death. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Windswept" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Half-Light
02. Windswept
03. Spring Frost
04. Transient
05. Liminal
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|CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Rivers of Blood prévu le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Red Omen
2. Innate To Kill
3. The Feeling Destroyer
4. Rivers Of Blood
5. Valparaíso
6. Dead Tongues
7. Ceremony Of The Final Call
8. Glorify War
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|COWARD KILL COWARD (Industrial Sludge, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 28 août de son nouvel album I Am Not A Fighter, I Will Fail. Tracklist :
1. Please I'm Trying My Hardest I Swear
2. Clean
3. Failure
4. Come Down
5. Tired
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|SLAUGHTERCULT (Brutal Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Devoured By Perversion le 24 septembre chez Vicious Instinct Records.
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|GREY SHORES (Atmospheric Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Withering Tree" extrait de son nouveau disque Dark Waters of Night à venir le 4 septembre.
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|FLAME (Black/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Ignis Draconis Daemonicus le 25 septembre via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Kaosphere
2. Spellfire
3. Black Flames Divination
4. Mystical Voice of My Demon Master
5. Rising Crimson Desert Storm
6. Sethanic Sorcery
7. Deification (The Serpent's Promise)
8. Pure Damnation's Ecstacy
9. The Void
10. Ignis Draconis Daemonicus
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|RANKKEN (Thrash/Groove, France) a signé sur Adipocere Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album There Will Be Blood le 12 août.
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|REVULSED (Brutal Death Metal, Australie) vient d'annoncer avoir mis fin à ses activités :
Revulsed a écrit : Hello all,
Well, the day has finally come, Damien and I thought it was high time to make the the unfortunate announcement that Revulsed has officially come to an end.
Without a permanent guitar or bass player, we were never capable of continuing at the level we had for the last 15 years. We wish to take the opportunity to firstly thank the very talented members of the Revulsed family over the years, Sheldon D'Costa, Konstantin Lühring, Mark Smith and Adam Wilkie, your contributions made Revulsed what it was and we love and appreciate you.
Also, a massive thank you to Stefan, Dennis and Permeated Records, Tito, Giorgio and Everlasting Spew Records and Deni and Brutal Mind.
Thank you also to the incredible Pär Olofsson, Daemorph, Aditia Wardhana, Rudi Yanto, Steve Crow and Toto Torture for creating the visuals and artwork of Revulsed. Also Jamie Bartee for lyrical contribution. Not forgetting the awesome Jason De Ron for his fantastic production and engineering skills.
The Revulsed bandcamp store will remain open and continue to fulfill orders until all physical stock is sold out. After which the digital downloads will still be available.
After I left InExordium, I wanted to create a death metal band that was truly world class and carried an intelligent and thought provoking lyrical subject matter that pointed to The Divine. I thank Yeshua for my time in Revulsed. His Holy Blood and Perfect Sacrifice is the only answer to the horrors of this sick and twisted world.
So, now, it's time to welcome a new chapter, Damo and I will continue to work together into the future and we both look forward to the journey that lies ahead.
God bless, Jayson and Damien.
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|MONOLORD (Stoner / Doom, Suède) a récemment partagé le clip de "Iodine", morceau tiré de son nouvel album Neverending paru le 29 mai dernier sur Relapse Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Iodine
02. You Bastard
03. Inside A Collider
04. Crystal Bridge
05. Oozing Wound
06. The Masque
07. Invisible
08. It's Neverending
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|Nine est comme son nom l'indique le neuvième album des Américains de RUSSIAN CIRCLES (Post-Metal / Rock, USA). Après "Empath" en voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip d'"Eluvial" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Borehole
02. Empath
03. Eluvial
04. E2
05. Meridian
06. Arletta
07. Seventh Seal
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|Intitulé Scour Order, le nouvel album de KRALLICE (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 18 septembre prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Living Useless Ritual" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Agonal Shining
02. Grievous Corrector
03. Kill The Guardian
04. Unceasing Path
05. Living Useless Ritual
06. Indecipherable Divinities
07. Her Green Arms
08. Scour Order
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|Découvrez ci-dessous le dernier clip de PRIMUS (Avant-Garde / Funk Metal, USA) pour le titre "The Ol’ Grizz". Ce titre est tiré du EP A Handful Of Nuggs paru sur Prawn Song Records le 15 mai dernier.
01. The Ol' Grizz
02. Holy Diver
03. Little Lord Fentanyl
04. Duchess (And The Proverbial Mind Spread - Live From The Mann Music Center, Philadelphia, PA)
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