»

(Lien direct) EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le morceau "Progenies of the Unseen" tiré de son nouveau disque From Oblivion to the Grave qui sort le 30 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :



01 From Oblivion to the Grave

02 Distorted Man-made Concept

03 The Agony of Existence

04 Salute to Disorder

05 Dissonant Soul

06 Nocturnal Paranoia

07 One Last Pulse

08 In the Depths of Misery

09 Progenies of the Unseen

10 At the Gallows of Doom



