LUDGAR (Black/Thrash, Autriche) propose en écoute le titre "Violent Visions (In the Claws of Ergot)" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Violent Visions à paraître le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Incantatio
2. Enchanted by Decay
3. Violent Visions (In the Claws of Ergot)
4. Skull Splitting Sodomy
5. Fire and Wrath
6 Serpents Poison
7. Molochian Rites
8. Forces of Abhorration
9. Black Torture
10. Abyssopelagic Descent
EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le morceau "Progenies of the Unseen" tiré de son nouveau disque From Oblivion to the Grave qui sort le 30 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
01 From Oblivion to the Grave
02 Distorted Man-made Concept
03 The Agony of Existence
04 Salute to Disorder
05 Dissonant Soul
06 Nocturnal Paranoia
07 One Last Pulse
08 In the Depths of Misery
09 Progenies of the Unseen
10 At the Gallows of Doom
GANGRENATED (Death Metal, Estonie) vient de publier le clip vidéo de "Flayed On A Lathe". Ce morceau est tiré du premier EP du groupe intitulé Demise Profanation et paru en avril dernier via Iron Corpse et Iron Fortress Records.
01. Flayed On A Lathe
02. Harvest Of The Larvae-Ridden (The Carrion Genesis)
03. Gangrene Muncher
04. Demise Profanation
05. Zombie Apocalypse (Mortician Cover) + Outro
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Cujo
Par MaxCavalerheil
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sagamore
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ash