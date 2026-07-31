DECONSEKRATED (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album The Inexorable Transcendence Of Death le 2 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Purgative Procession
02. Drowned In The Deep Waters Of Phlegethon
03. Terrifyng Manifestation Of Malevolence
04. Towards The Veil Of Heretic Plagues
05. Poisoned Flesh (Mark Of The Sinister Path)
06. Under The Rotten Shroud
07. Oracula Sanguinis (Obsidian Mirrors)
08. Through The Graves' Portals
LORD GRYPHUS (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une reprise de "Troops of Doom" de Sepultura avec en invités Reese Alavi (Creeping Death) et Mike de Leon (Soulfly). Celle-ci figure en titre bonus sur son premier longue-durée Summoning the King of Death sorti le 17 juillet en autoproduction.
Le one-man band BALASHTOTH (Death/Thrash, Irlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "x Judgement" tiré de son premier long-format Equation II - The Antithesis of Life and Free Will paru le mois dernier en indépendant.
SKUMSTRIKE (Black/Speed/Punk, Québec) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Flawless Intrigue From Hell à venir le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death Reckoning
2. Venomous Spiral
3. Braise the Dead
4. Mastery of Sin
5. Flawless Intrigue from Hell
6. Endless Warlust
7. Ironclad Fate
8. Glacial Winds of Perdition
9. Sacred Fornication
10. Satanic Metal Fucking Hell [Abigail cover]
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