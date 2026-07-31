»

(Lien direct) DECONSEKRATED (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album The Inexorable Transcendence Of Death le 2 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :



01. Purgative Procession

02. Drowned In The Deep Waters Of Phlegethon

03. Terrifyng Manifestation Of Malevolence

04. Towards The Veil Of Heretic Plagues

05. Poisoned Flesh (Mark Of The Sinister Path)

06. Under The Rotten Shroud

07. Oracula Sanguinis (Obsidian Mirrors)

08. Through The Graves' Portals



<a href="https://nuclearwinterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-inexorable-transcendence-of-death">The Inexorable Transcendence of Death de DECONSEKRATED</a>