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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 31 Juillet 2026

News
Les news du 31 Juillet 2026 Ænigmatum - Deconsekrated - Beaten to Death - Morbid Stench - Deiphago - Mausolent - Lord Gryphus - BalashToth - Skumstrike
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Annoncé pour le 4 septembre prochain via 20 Buck Spin, le nouvel album d'ÆNIGMATUM (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Infinitude's Passage est d'ores et déjà disponible en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Pitiless Mechanism
02. Inseverable
03. Architects Of The Fated
04. A Tarnished Nexus
05. Nocturne Of Ageless Reverie
06. Infinitude’s Passage

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DECONSEKRATED (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album The Inexorable Transcendence Of Death le 2 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Purgative Procession
02. Drowned In The Deep Waters Of Phlegethon
03. Terrifyng Manifestation Of Malevolence
04. Towards The Veil Of Heretic Plagues
05. Poisoned Flesh (Mark Of The Sinister Path)
06. Under The Rotten Shroud
07. Oracula Sanguinis (Obsidian Mirrors)
08. Through The Graves' Portals

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BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a partagé le titre "Sunburnt Satanist" issu de son nouvel opus Vntrve prévu le 23 octobre sur Mas-Kina Recordings.

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MORBID STENCH (Death/Doom, Salvador/Costa Rica) sortira son nouveau disque Doom Metástasis le 2 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records et Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

01. Necrotic from Within
02. The Morbid Waltz
03. Hyperbolic
04. Bizarre and Beyond
05. Narcissistic God
06. Crawling out of the Swamps

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DEIPHAGO (Black/Death, Philippines) entre en studio le mois prochain pour enregistrer son nouvel opus Hexessence Satan chez Andy LaRocque (King Diamond, Death).

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MAUSOLENT (Death Metal, Costa Rica) a signé sur CDN Records pour la sortie physique de sa première démo Stench of Death (janvier 2026) et d'un EP l'année prochaine.

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LORD GRYPHUS (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une reprise de "Troops of Doom" de Sepultura avec en invités Reese Alavi (Creeping Death) et Mike de Leon (Soulfly). Celle-ci figure en titre bonus sur son premier longue-durée Summoning the King of Death sorti le 17 juillet en autoproduction.

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Le one-man band BALASHTOTH (Death/Thrash, Irlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "x Judgement" tiré de son premier long-format Equation II - The Antithesis of Life and Free Will paru le mois dernier en indépendant.

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SKUMSTRIKE (Black/Speed/Punk, Québec) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Flawless Intrigue From Hell à venir le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Death Reckoning
2. Venomous Spiral
3. Braise the Dead
4. Mastery of Sin
5. Flawless Intrigue from Hell
6. Endless Warlust
7. Ironclad Fate
8. Glacial Winds of Perdition
9. Sacred Fornication
10. Satanic Metal Fucking Hell [Abigail cover]
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
31 Juillet 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Astriferous
 Astriferous
Atavistic Unraveling
2026 - Pulverised Records / Me Saco Un Ojo Records		   
Casket Mush
 Casket Mush
Evocation of Paranoia
2026 - Indépendant		   
Duir
 Duir
Catarsi
2026 - AOP Records		   
One Day In Pain
 One Day In Pain
Devouring The Gods
2026 - Awakening Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Deconsekrated
 Deconsekrated
2020 - Chili		   
Ænigmatum
 Ænigmatum
Death Metal - 2017 - Etats-Unis		   
Astriferous
Atavistic Unraveling
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One Day In Pain
Devouring The Gods
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Casket Mush
Evocation of Paranoia
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Duir
Catarsi
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Perverted Ceremony
Cavernous Hallucinations (EP)
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Viande
Monument aux morts
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Sick Of It All
Scratch The Surface
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Morgal
The Seventh Circle
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Gravecrawler
Nidus
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
Mother's Milk
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Grimveil
Beneath the Veil of Silent ...
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Sallow Moth
Hydrophilous Brood
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Relic
Crown Of Flies (EP)
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Gigan
Quasi-Hallucinogenic Sonic ...
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Schattenvald
Alle hernach
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Grit!
So Far So Good
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Final Resting Place
Third World Tribunal
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Eternal Evil
Forever Feared
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Noir Pâle
Major Arcana
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Murder Squad
Human Genocide / Blackness ...
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Edoma
Hymns Of The Ice Kingdom
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Degenerated
Echoes of Infection
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Sanctuarium
Into The Mephitic Abyss
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Take It In Blood
Exit From Life
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Rotten Soil
I Worship Death
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Khôrada
Salt
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Soulburn
Feeding on Angels
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Illdisposed
There's Something Rotten......
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Saidan
Fangdriller: Scars Beneath ...
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Scasm
Punished By Disembowelment
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