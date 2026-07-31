Les news du 31 Juillet 2026
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Les news du 31 Juillet 2026 Ænigmatum - Deconsekrated - Beaten to Death - Morbid Stench - Deiphago - Mausolent - Lord Gryphus - BalashToth - Skumstrike
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|Annoncé pour le 4 septembre prochain via 20 Buck Spin, le nouvel album d'ÆNIGMATUM (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Infinitude's Passage est d'ores et déjà disponible en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Pitiless Mechanism
02. Inseverable
03. Architects Of The Fated
04. A Tarnished Nexus
05. Nocturne Of Ageless Reverie
06. Infinitude’s Passage
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|DECONSEKRATED (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album The Inexorable Transcendence Of Death le 2 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Purgative Procession
02. Drowned In The Deep Waters Of Phlegethon
03. Terrifyng Manifestation Of Malevolence
04. Towards The Veil Of Heretic Plagues
05. Poisoned Flesh (Mark Of The Sinister Path)
06. Under The Rotten Shroud
07. Oracula Sanguinis (Obsidian Mirrors)
08. Through The Graves' Portals
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|BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a partagé le titre "Sunburnt Satanist" issu de son nouvel opus Vntrve prévu le 23 octobre sur Mas-Kina Recordings.
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|MORBID STENCH (Death/Doom, Salvador/Costa Rica) sortira son nouveau disque Doom Metástasis le 2 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records et Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
01. Necrotic from Within
02. The Morbid Waltz
03. Hyperbolic
04. Bizarre and Beyond
05. Narcissistic God
06. Crawling out of the Swamps
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|DEIPHAGO (Black/Death, Philippines) entre en studio le mois prochain pour enregistrer son nouvel opus Hexessence Satan chez Andy LaRocque (King Diamond, Death).
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|MAUSOLENT (Death Metal, Costa Rica) a signé sur CDN Records pour la sortie physique de sa première démo Stench of Death (janvier 2026) et d'un EP l'année prochaine.
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|LORD GRYPHUS (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une reprise de "Troops of Doom" de Sepultura avec en invités Reese Alavi (Creeping Death) et Mike de Leon (Soulfly). Celle-ci figure en titre bonus sur son premier longue-durée Summoning the King of Death sorti le 17 juillet en autoproduction.
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|Le one-man band BALASHTOTH (Death/Thrash, Irlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "x Judgement" tiré de son premier long-format Equation II - The Antithesis of Life and Free Will paru le mois dernier en indépendant.
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|SKUMSTRIKE (Black/Speed/Punk, Québec) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Flawless Intrigue From Hell à venir le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death Reckoning
2. Venomous Spiral
3. Braise the Dead
4. Mastery of Sin
5. Flawless Intrigue from Hell
6. Endless Warlust
7. Ironclad Fate
8. Glacial Winds of Perdition
9. Sacred Fornication
10. Satanic Metal Fucking Hell [Abigail cover]
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