Les news du 1 Août 2026
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Les news du 1 Août 2026 Barbarism - Demangled
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|BARBARISM (Brutal Death, Indonésie / Equateur) sortira le 10 aout son premier album Predeterminated Extinction via Grave Island Records, un an après sa prometteuse démo Structured Chaos. Le titre "The Creator's Metabolic Scourge" s'écoute ci-dessous :
Tracklist :
1. Vortex of Celestial Dismemberment
2. The Creator's Metabolic Scourge
3. Crypts of Uncreation
4. Xul's Vermicular Feast
5. The Architect's Final Theorem
6. Catalogue of Calculated Carnage
7. Immaculate Putrescence
8. Chaos in Order
9. Structured Violence
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|DEMANGLED (Brutal Death avec Russ Crossman ex-Gutrot, ex-Mutilated, ex-Saprogenic, Etats-Unis / Afrique du Sud) vient de signer chez New Standard Elite pour la sortie de son premier EP Anthropic Decomposition prévu pour le mois de septembre. Un extrait intitulé "Worm Laced Orifice" vient d'être dévoilé.
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