»

(Lien direct) BARBARISM (Brutal Death, Indonésie / Equateur) sortira le 10 aout son premier album Predeterminated Extinction via Grave Island Records, un an après sa prometteuse démo Structured Chaos. Le titre "The Creator's Metabolic Scourge" s'écoute ci-dessous :







Tracklist :



1. Vortex of Celestial Dismemberment

2. The Creator's Metabolic Scourge

3. Crypts of Uncreation

4. Xul's Vermicular Feast

5. The Architect's Final Theorem

6. Catalogue of Calculated Carnage

7. Immaculate Putrescence

8. Chaos in Order

9. Structured Violence