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Les news du 3 Août 2026
News
Les news du 3 Août 2026 Avulsed - Tabernakel - Fog Wall - Black Altar - Horrifier - Hekatoxen - Abyssus - Signo Rojo - Iskald - A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm - Blood of the Earth
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|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté "The Exordium" de Crematory issu de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis qui sort le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Le groupe en dévoile une nouvelle chaque vendredi jusqu'à sa sortie. Tracklist :
01. Expunging Mortalities (Funebre)
02. No Canonization (Carbonized)
03.
04. Abduction of Limbs (Old Funeral)
05. Spawn of Flesh (Macabre End)
06.
07.
08.
09. Female Sabbath (Phlegethon)
10. The Exordium (Crematory)
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|TABERNAKEL (Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Scheintaufe sur Iconoclasm Conquest. Tracklist :
01 Krypta Des Sinnes
02 Schlüssel Zum Sanktum
03 Sanguis
04 Im Nebel
05 Trugbild Des Selbst
06 Wie Die Gischt
07 Schmerz Trug Ich Aus
08 Ödnis
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|FOG WALL (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Accursed" tiré de son premier longue-durée Gloomweaver qui sort le 4 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Manor of Ensnarement
2. Knife, Sting, Tooth
3. The Accursed
4. Mazarbul (Desolation)
5. Belching Black Vapours
6. Strangling Gloom
7. Fleshpot Ritual
8. Frantic Orb Weaver
9. The Profit of Doom (Medley)*
10. Traverse
*Type O Negative cover
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|BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Infernal Damnation" extrait de sa compilation anniversaire XXX Years ov Rituals Upon the Black Altar – 1996-2026 prévu le 15 octobre sur Odium Records. Celle-ci comprend des nouveaux enregistrements ainsi que des titres de sa discographie remasterisés. Tracklist :
01. Qliphotic Death Acolyte
02. Infernal Damnation
03. Raise the Dead (Bathory cover)
04. Via Draconis
05. Sacrilegious Congregation
06. Deus Inversus
07. Ancient Warlust
08. Tophet
09. 666 Mega Beast
10. Nighthunter
11. The Void
12. Path ov Death
13. The Accuser
14. Black Metal Terror
15. Wrath ov the Gods
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|HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) offre en écoute intégrale son nouvel opus Revelations of Gore à venir le 7 août chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Voices
2. Compelled To Slaughter
3. Human Butchery
4. The Ingestion
5. Rejoice, Children Of The Flesh
6. Body Hoarder
7. Morbid Lust
8. The Final Oblation
9. Blood For Ascension
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|HEKATOXEN (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Obsidian Majesty le 2 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01 - Lost Souls Epitome
02 - I Am Them
03 - Spawns Of Darkness
04 - Haunting Ceremony
05 - Domus Vilomaxus
06 - Grave Reveries
07 - At Hellsrivers Pathway
08 - Vanguard The Dark
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|ABYSSUS (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album The Reign le 23 octobre sur Fireflash Records. Tracklist :
01. The Meaning of Pain
02. Out of Reach
03. Asphyxiation
04. Destined to Die
05. At Any Cost
06. The Path I Chose
07. The Prophecy
08. Killing Tendency
09. Await the Final Call
10. Trapped in Purgatory
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|SIGNO ROJO (Atmospheric Sludge, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "I’ll see you there" fraîchement sorti sur Majestic Moutain Records.
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|ISKALD (Melodic Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Curse of the Mind le 25 septembre chez Dusktone. Il s'agira d'une oeuvre conceptuelle se déroulant dans le Helheim et se composant de quatre chapitres interconnectés liés par des invocations ritualistes, explorant les thèmes de tourment psychologique, conflit intérieur, espoir fragile et sacrifice ultime :
I. The Other Realm – The Descent
Vast emptiness, fog and isolation.
II. Manifestation of Madness – The Prison
Doubt, fragmentation and psychological collapse.
III. A Burden of Hope – The Fragile Light
Strength found through accepting the darkness within.
IV. The Sacrifice – The Ritual
Before the throne of Hela, suffering becomes meaningful.
Tracklist :
1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice
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|BLOOD OF THE EARTH (Atmospheric Sludge/Doom, USA) a recruté le chanteur J. Costa (Thy Will Be Done).
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