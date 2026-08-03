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(Lien direct) ISKALD (Melodic Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Curse of the Mind le 25 septembre chez Dusktone. Il s'agira d'une oeuvre conceptuelle se déroulant dans le Helheim et se composant de quatre chapitres interconnectés liés par des invocations ritualistes, explorant les thèmes de tourment psychologique, conflit intérieur, espoir fragile et sacrifice ultime :



I. The Other Realm – The Descent

Vast emptiness, fog and isolation.



II. Manifestation of Madness – The Prison

Doubt, fragmentation and psychological collapse.



III. A Burden of Hope – The Fragile Light

Strength found through accepting the darkness within.



IV. The Sacrifice – The Ritual

Before the throne of Hela, suffering becomes meaningful.



Tracklist :



1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I

2. The Other Realm

3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II

4. Manifestation of Madness

5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III

6. A Burden of Hope

7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation

8. The Sacrifice