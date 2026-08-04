Les news du 4 Août 2026
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Les news du 4 Août 2026 Archgoat
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|Intitulé Nightbringer, Lightbringer , le nouvel album d'ARCHGOAT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira le 11 septembre sur Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Dawn To Armageddon" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Invocation 666
02. Nightbringer, Lightbringer
03. The Dawn To Armageddon
04. Iconoclasm The Nazarene
05. Blood Of Jesus Spilling Upon The Earth
06. The Stygian Millenium
07. Invocation 999
08. Keys Of Hell And Of Death
09. The Light Behind The Horns
10. Reaper Of Christianity
11. Obsidian Reflection Of Anti-Light
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