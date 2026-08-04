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(Lien direct) Nightbringer, Lightbringer , le nouvel album d'ARCHGOAT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira le 11 septembre sur Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Dawn To Armageddon" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Invocation 666

02. Nightbringer, Lightbringer

03. The Dawn To Armageddon

04. Iconoclasm The Nazarene

05. Blood Of Jesus Spilling Upon The Earth

06. The Stygian Millenium

07. Invocation 999

08. Keys Of Hell And Of Death

09. The Light Behind The Horns

10. Reaper Of Christianity

11. Obsidian Reflection Of Anti-Light





<a href="https://archgoat666.bandcamp.com/album/nightbringer-lightbringer">Nightbringer, Lightbringer de Archgoat</a>